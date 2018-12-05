Teck Announces Appointment of Dean Winsor as Senior Vice President and CHRO

VANCOUVER, Dec. 05, 2018 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced the appointment of Dean Winsor as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).



Mr. Winsor brings to the role nearly 30 years of operations and corporate experience in the mining industry in the areas of human resources and procurement. He joined Teck in 1999 and most recently held the position of Vice President, Human Resources.

“Dean has extensive experience in building human resource and organizational capacity, and his leadership will be instrumental in continuing to attract, develop and engage the very best talent for our company,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO.

Mr. Winsor holds a Master of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University and a Supply Chain Management Professional Designation from the Supply Chain Management Association.

