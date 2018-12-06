Bonterra Discovers Multiple New Zones North of the Gladiator Deposit

VANCOUVER, Dec. 6, 2018 /CNW/ - BonTerra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXD, FSE: 9BR1) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce the latest drilling results from the ongoing resource development program at the Gladiator Deposit, including intersections of 11.4 g/t Au over 2.5 m north of the deposit and 13.7 g/t Au over 7.3 m at the Main zone. The ongoing resource development program at the Gladiator deposit includes definition, expansion and exploration drilling. Exploration drilling is focused on deposit extension onto the Duke optioned property as the Company is now earning 70% of this ground from Osisko Mining (see BTR news release dated May 23, 2018). Multiple new high-grade intersections were discovered north of the deposit extending the width of the deposit up to 300 m to the north.

Highlights and Observations:

Multiple new high-grade intersections were intersected in exploration drilling north and west of the Gladiator deposit, extending the known extents of mineralization up to 300 m north and highlighting the potential for further expansion.





BA-18-72 intersected the New North zone with 7.3 g/t Au over 2.1 m and extended the North Zone down plunge in the Rivage area with 14.1 g/t Au over 1.2 m.





BA-18-78 intersected the North zone eastward down plunge to more than 800 m below surface with 5.4 g/t Au over 1.1 m.





BA-18-81 extended the North zone in the Rivage area with 18.0 g/t Au over 2.6 m. This intersection expands the zone down plunge and opens up the Rivage area for further extension at depth.





BA-18-83 intersected the Main zone at approximately 100 m below surface with 13.7 g/t Au over 7.3 m. This infill intersection expanded the high grade trend within the Main zone in the Rivage Gap area.





BA-18-90 further defines the Footwall zone with 25.9 g/t Au over 2.0 m in the Rivage area.





BA-18-95 intersected multiple high-grade structures north of the deposit onto the Duke property including 4.8 g/t Au over 3.8 m. This exploration hole discovered five distinct gold zones north of the Gladiator deposit.





BA-18-95 extended the North zones down plunge greater than 500 meters below surface with 7.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m. Hole BA-18-95 also opens up the Footwall zone with 4.8 g/t Au over 2.0 m in the Rivage area. These intersections highlight the exploration potential to discover additional high-grade chutes at the deposit.





BA-18-102 intersected multiple new structures in the Rivage area, including 10.6 g/t Au over 1.4 m, extending mineralization more than 100 m to the southwest.





BA-18-108 intersected 11.4 g/t Au over 2.5 meters north of the deposit on the Duke property.

The ongoing resource development program continues to expand and define the Gladiator Gold Deposit ahead of the upcoming mineral resource estimate. One drill remains active at the Gladiator Deposit to expand the footprint of the known mineralization at the new Titan zone discovery (see BTR news release dated November 20, 2018). The Gladiator deposit remains open in all directions.

Hole From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Grade (g/t Au) Zone/Area BA-18-71A 965.0 967.0 2.0 5.5 Footwall BA-18-72 262.9 265.0 2.1 7.3 New North BA-18-72 377.5 378.7 1.2 14.1 North BA-18-73 536.0 538.0 2.0 4.9 Footwall BA-18-74 91.2 93.0 1.8 5.4 South BA-18-75 803.0 805.0 2.0 4.1 North BA-18-78 1003.9 1005.0 1.1 5.4 North BA-18-81 289.5 291.5 2.0 7.1 Footwall BA-18-81 354.0 356.6 2.6 18.0 North BA-18-82 200.8 201.8 1.0 5.2 New North BA-18-83 141.4 148.7 7.3 13.7 Main BA-18-88 127.9 130.0 2.1 6.5 New North BA-18-90 427.0 429.0 2.0 25.9 Footwall BA-18-93 68.5 70.0 1.5 4.8 New North BA-18-93 79.0 81.0 2.0 4.7 New North BA-18-95 59.0 60.0 1.0 4.4 New North BA-18-95 220.0 223.8 3.8 4.8 New North BA-18-95 460.5 462.3 1.8 4.7 New North BA-18-95 502.9 505.0 2.1 5.7 New North BA-18-95 580.0 581.0 1.0 4.0 New North BA-18-95 650.0 651.0 1.0 7.7 North BA-18-95 860.0 862.0 2.0 4.8 Footwall BA-18-102 203.0 205.0 2.0 3.7 Rivage BA-18-102 252.1 253.5 1.4 10.6 Rivage BA-18-102 269.8 271.2 1.4 5.6 Rivage BA-18-108 293.5 296.0 2.5 11.4 New North





* Stated lengths are core width as drilled, true widths vary and average between 60 and 80 percent of drilled

widths. Core axis angles of the intersection contacts and surrounding rock units average 55 to 70 degrees.

Please see http://bonterraresources.com/projects/gladiator-deposit/maps-sections/ for updated maps including long sections and cross sections.

Bonterra Resources Quick Facts:

Control of three high-grade gold deposits (Gladiator, Moroy and Barry) and significant regional targets

100% ownership of the Urban-Barry Mill, the only permitted gold mill in the region

Strong shareholder base including: Eric Sprott and Kirkland Lake Gold

New NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate anticipated for the Gladiator, Barry and Moroy deposits

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

Bonterra estimates that the true thickness of mineralized intervals is between 60-80% of stated core lengths. No capping grade has been applied. NQ-sized drill core is saw cut with half of the interval sampled for analysis at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec, and the remaining half is stored at the Gladiator project site. Sample intervals are selected based on geological criteria including lithology, mineralization and alteration. Blanks and certified reference standards are inserted every 25 samples. The Company employs a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.

Robert Gagnon, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Gagnon is a director of Bonterra and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

