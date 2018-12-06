Maxtech Initiates 2019 Vanadium Exploration Program in Quebec

Notifies Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources Naturelles

Focusing on Lac Patu Vanadium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2018 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF) ("Maxtech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initiation of a summer exploration program at the Lac Patu Vanadium project located in Quebec.

Maxtech Ventures has notified the Quebec Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources Naturelles (MERN) that the following exploration activities will be undertaken on the Lac Patu claims starting June 1st-2019. Activities will include: on-site visit, surface geochemical sampling and mapping and a ground based 1000 line km geochemical survey. All samples will be collected and analyzed to test for the presence of vanadium and other mineralizations to ascertain potential. Further details of the exploration program will be finalized later this winter.

The Lac Patu Vanadium Project is staked directly north and along the trend of Uranor'suranium discovery at Lac Minowean. In 2009, Uranor and Areva conducted a Versatile Time Domain Electro Magnetic (VTEM) survey over the area locating several targets, and only those with high radioactivity were drilled. These 9 drill holes on the east side of Lac Minowean found uranium, copper, cobalt and vanadium. Geochemical values from drilling were reported as 8.03% vanadium (14.0% V2O5), 1.76% cobalt and 1.50% copper over 0.5 meters in the underling dolomite. The Company's Lac Patu Project is situated in the area of the highest Electromagnetic response identified by the VTEM survey above, which is 3 km from Uranor's discovery drilling. The Project consists of 72 mineral titles encompassing an area of 3,420 hectares (34 km²). Rock types in the area are paleoproterozoic in age and consist of dolomite, mudstone, conglomerates and pyroclastics. More localized outcrops of amphibolite and gabbro can be found along the riverbanks.

Peter Wilson, CEO, stated, "Vanadium is a newly emerging energy and strategic metal for a new class of cost effective battery storage technologies. As the vanadium price-per-pound continues to reach all-time highs, Maxtech is motivated to begin phase one work programs on our Lac Patu vanadium prospect in Quebec."

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation focused primarily on manganese mineral properties.

