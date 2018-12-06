Novo Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, Dec. 06, 2018 - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on December 5, 2018 at which all resolutions were passed, being:



the incumbent directors of the Company standing for re-election, being Michael Barrett, Greg Gibson, Quinton Hennigh, Rob Humphryson, Akiko Levinson, and Eric Sprott were all re-elected as directors of Novo for the coming year;

BDO Canada LLP, the incumbent auditors of the Company, were re-appointed auditors of Novo for the coming year; and

the 10% rolling stock option plan was approved.

Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 12,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

