Novo Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, Dec. 06, 2018 - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on December 5, 2018 at which all resolutions were passed, being:
the incumbent directors of the Company standing for re-election, being Michael Barrett, Greg Gibson, Quinton Hennigh, Rob Humphryson, Akiko Levinson, and Eric Sprott were all re-elected as directors of Novo for the coming year;
BDO Canada LLP, the incumbent auditors of the Company, were re-appointed auditors of Novo for the coming year; and
the 10% rolling stock option plan was approved.
About Novo Resources Corp.
Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 12,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com
“Quinton Hennigh” Quinton Hennigh President and Chairman
