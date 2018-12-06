Barkerville Gold Intersects 24.06 g/t Gold Over 6.45 Meters and Extends Vein Corridors at Depth

HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS INCLUDE 10.50 G/T GOLD OVER 7.80 METERS, 87.70 G/T GOLD OVER 1.15 M, 126 G/T GOLD OVER 0.50 METER AND 178 G/T GOLD OVER 0.55 METER

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2018 - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM) (the "Company" or "Barkerville") is pleased to announce drilling results from 2018 Cow Mountain exploration and category conversion program at the Company's flagship Cariboo Gold Project. The drilling results demonstrate continuity of high grade gold mineralization within vein corridors and extensions down dip and down plunge. A total of 63,970 meters were drilled on Cow Mountain during the 2018 drill program.

Recent highlights from the Cow Mountain exploration and delineation program include 10.50 g/t Au over 7.80 meters in hole CM-18-124, located approximately 50 meters down dip of CM-18-034, that intersected 9.33 g/t Au over 2.70 meters. CM-18-124 included a higher-grade intercept of 75.60 g/t Au over 0.80 meters. Drill holes CM-18-128 assayed 24.06 g/t Au over 6.45 meters and CM-18-129 assayed 20.23 g/t Au over 6.20 meters including a higher-grade intercept of 76.80 g/t Au over 1.00 meter.

Selected Drilling Highlights:

CM-18-113: 16.36 g/t Au over 3.90 meters

CM-18-118: 14.53 g/t Au over 7.15 meters

CM-18-118: 87.70 g/t Au over 1.15 meters

CM-18-124: 10.50 g/t Au over 7.80 meters

CM-18-125: 12.68 g/t Au over 7.60 meters

CM-18-128: 24.06 g/t Au over 6.45 meters

CM-18-129: 20.23 g/t Au over 6.20 meters

CM-18-133: 38.32 g/t Au over 2.65 meters

CM-18-140: 37.87 g/t Au over 4.75 meters

CM-18-146: 20.76 g/t Au over 3.10 meters

CM-18-148: 12.47 g/t Au over 6.70 meters

A drill hole location plan map and longitudinal section are presented below. Detailed drilling results are presented at the end of this release. The Cow Mountain 3D deposit model with assay highlights is located on the Company's website:

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. 3D Deposit Model

The ongoing drill program at Cow Mountain is designed to infill and expand high-grade gold-mineralized vein corridors modelled in the May 2018 Cow Mountain resource estimate. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the sandstones. Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth of up to 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Project Geologists, Kyle Orr and Felipe Castaneda. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Maggie Layman, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on developing and delineating a mineable resource within the 7 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on developing and mining the Bonanza Ledge and BC Vein deposits on Barkerville Mountain. This operation allows the company to generate near term cash flow, train a local work force, keeps the present mining permit active, and de-risk's the project through staged production growth. Processing of material from these deposits is processed at the QR mill. QR is a fully owned, permitted mill and tailings facility, located approximately 110 kilometres away from Wells, and can be accessed by an all-season road.

Table 1: Length Weighted Gold Composites from Cow Mountain

Hole ID

FROM TO LENGTH

(M) AU (G/T) CM-18-111

175.00 176.00 1.00 17.05



225.85 226.35 0.50 7.45 CM-18-112

32.30 32.80 0.50 4.10



44.50 46.00 1.50 6.19

Including 45.50 46.00 0.50 8.51 CM-18-113

110.25 110.75 0.50 6.98



222.20 226.10 3.90 16.36

Including 222.20 223.10 0.90 10.85

and 224.00 225.40 1.40 27.90

and 225.40 226.10 0.70 21.20 CM-18-114

10.00 11.20 1.20 3.66



76.00 77.50 1.50 6.52



131.00 132.50 1.50 9.55



147.20 148.00 0.80 4.01 CM-18-115

78.00 78.50 0.50 9.33 CM-18-116

76.75 77.25 0.50 3.98



216.10 216.85 0.75 67.10



229.80 233.50 3.70 11.12

Including 229.80 230.40 0.60 9.24

and 231.00 231.50 0.50 23.00

and 231.50 232.00 0.50 10.85

and 232.65 233.50 0.85 21.80



379.95 381.50 1.55 5.32



416.30 417.55 1.25 9.96 CM-18-117

45.00 45.50 0.50 55.30



83.00 84.20 1.20 5.94

Including 83.00 83.50 0.50 8.16



88.00 89.50 1.50 9.11



97.80 99.20 1.40 4.16 CM-18-118

189.00 196.15 7.15 14.53

Including 189.00 190.10 1.10 10.65

and 191.80 192.50 0.70 18.30

and 192.50 193.00 0.50 126.00

and 193.00 193.50 0.50 10.40

and 195.65 196.15 0.50 9.54



215.00 216.15 1.15 87.70



253.80 254.90 1.10 4.87 CM-18-119

89.00 90.00 1.00 19.70



179.20 179.80 0.60 16.85



185.80 186.40 0.60 7.77



218.90 219.75 0.85 6.65



226.90 227.90 1.00 25.55

Including 227.40 227.90 0.50 41.60



279.35 280.05 0.70 11.25



327.60 328.10 0.50 8.26 CM-18-120

17.80 18.80 1.00 8.39



91.00 92.00 1.00 11.60 CM-18-121

57.80 58.30 0.50 4.32



68.80 69.50 0.70 21.50 CM-18-122

43.20 43.70 0.50 17.35



93.75 94.25 0.50 19.70



139.50 140.00 0.50 9.52



151.70 152.20 0.50 4.47



185.00 186.50 1.50 7.25

Including 185.00 185.50 0.50 12.85

and 186.00 186.50 0.50 8.78 CM-18-123

20.05 20.60 0.55 6.85



37.00 40.00 3.00 6.71

Including 37.00 38.50 1.50 10.90



56.50 57.03 0.53 39.90



63.95 66.00 2.05 12.48

Including 63.95 64.70 0.75 17.80

and 65.25 66.00 0.75 16.15



142.00 142.50 0.50 23.80 CM-18-124

161.50 162.00 0.50 9.11



172.25 172.75 0.50 6.55



209.50 217.30 7.80 10.50

Including 209.50 210.00 0.50 9.94

and 213.20 214.00 0.80 75.60

and 214.80 215.75 0.95 5.64

and 215.75 216.25 0.50 12.10



234.55 235.05 0.50 39.30



300.35 300.85 0.50 6.35



351.75 352.60 0.85 4.42 CM-18-125

56.65 58.00 1.35 5.93



147.65 155.25 7.60 12.68

Including 147.65 148.50 0.85 4.14

and 154.40 155.25 0.85 99.30



186.85 187.65 0.80 24.40 CM-18-126

58.60 60.20 1.60 8.18

Including 58.60 59.35 0.75 13.65



206.50 207.00 0.50 50.90



211.00 212.40 1.40 10.91

Including 211.90 212.40 0.50 24.80 CM-18-127

54.00 55.00 1.00 6.88



96.85 97.35 0.50 138.00



119.00 119.50 0.50 7.24



192.00 192.50 0.50 7.74



193.90 194.50 0.60 6.24



219.30 219.80 0.50 4.70



270.50 271.00 0.50 36.60 CM-18-128

50.00 51.40 1.40 30.75



50.00 50.50 0.50 40.80



67.60 68.50 0.90 20.90



71.10 71.60 0.50 17.15



94.15 100.60 6.45 24.06

Including 96.60 97.10 0.50 9.99

and 97.10 97.60 0.50 12.40

and 97.60 98.60 1.00 131.00 CM-18-129

63.20 63.70 0.50 12.30



124.30 127.00 2.70 5.28



125.00 125.55 0.55 16.15



146.45 147.25 0.80 9.12



207.50 213.70 6.20 20.23

Including 207.50 208.00 0.50 48.10

and 208.50 209.50 1.00 76.80

and 209.50 210.50 1.00 9.43

and 211.70 212.40 0.70 7.28

and 212.90 213.70 0.80 11.25



228.45 229.55 1.10 28.50



242.25 243.00 0.75 4.28 CM-18-130

100.00 100.60 0.60 6.94



102.00 102.50 0.50 32.40



164.50 165.00 0.50 46.10



191.70 192.90 1.20 9.68



239.50 240.25 0.75 9.14



306.75 307.85 1.10 9.98 CM-18-131

60.10 61.05 0.95 5.55



69.50 70.55 1.05 5.01



151.65 152.30 0.65 33.60



197.55 198.05 0.50 7.10



200.80 201.30 0.50 10.85



205.10 205.60 0.50 17.30



241.00 243.15 2.15 4.36

Including 242.30 243.15 0.85 7.65



305.75 306.55 0.80 11.70 CM-18-132

149.10 149.85 0.75 12.80



218.50 219.00 0.50 60.50



232.00 234.70 2.70 7.34

Including 233.80 234.70 0.90 18.25



243.20 250.80 7.60 6.78

Including 243.20 243.90 0.70 14.15

and 245.00 246.00 1.00 11.85

and 247.00 247.90 0.90 17.35

and 250.05 250.80 0.75 18.05



262.70 263.20 0.50 6.56 CM-18-133

151.00 151.65 0.65 5.56



157.70 160.35 2.65 38.32

Including 157.70 158.25 0.55 178.50



168.35 169.60 1.25 18.85



193.50 194.15 0.65 16.45 CM-18-134 No Significant Assays





CM-18-135

162.00 162.70 0.70 9.70



246.75 247.55 0.80 10.85 CM-18-136

178.05 178.65 0.60 6.63 CM-18-137

72.00 73.00 1.00 20.23



86.85 87.35 0.50 27.50



126.10 126.75 0.65 28.60



138.45 138.95 0.50 7.05 CM-18-138

94.35 95.25 0.90 8.89



238.95 239.50 0.55 4.82



258.65 259.20 0.55 7.79



271.50 272.60 1.10 5.58

Including 272.10 272.60 0.50 9.77



275.90 276.40 0.50 6.39 CM-18-139

75.00 76.00 1.00 4.34



100.00 104.50 4.50 10.94

Including 100.00 101.20 1.20 17.60

and 102.50 103.00 0.50 46.50

and 104.00 104.50 0.50 9.46



195.50 196.00 0.50 9.49



235.90 237.00 1.10 4.57



264.00 264.90 0.90 4.35



274.20 275.00 0.80 12.10 CM-18-140

82.00 82.50 0.50 12.70



93.80 95.00 1.20 7.15

Including 93.80 94.30 0.50 13.85



220.05 224.80 4.75 37.87

Including 220.05 221.00 0.95 44.90

and 222.00 223.30 1.30 81.50

and 224.20 224.80 0.60 20.40 CM-18-141

77.75 78.25 0.50 88.30



120.00 120.60 0.60 4.73 CM-18-142

71.05 71.60 0.55 6.18



145.45 145.95 0.50 30.70



191.80 192.80 1.00 5.73



194.10 195.50 1.40 4.73

Including 195.00 195.50 0.50 8.74



206.25 207.00 0.75 35.20



219.40 219.90 0.50 11.25



227.20 227.70 0.50 10.30



241.05 241.75 0.70 23.20



245.50 247.50 2.00 16.58

Including 246.00 247.50 1.50 21.10 CM-18-143

131.00 131.70 0.70 34.00



154.80 155.80 1.00 6.07



243.50 244.00 0.50 9.42 CM-18-144

226.70 227.20 0.50 24.50



244.00 244.75 0.75 4.42



265.85 266.65 0.80 4.76



320.20 321.00 0.80 4.24



375.40 377.00 1.60 7.38

Including 376.40 377.00 0.60 14.90



383.00 383.50 0.50 6.64 CM-18-145

229.75 232.35 2.60 10.60

Including 230.75 231.75 1.00 20.40



244.00 244.50 0.50 7.95 CM-18-146

74.30 74.90 0.60 15.35



109.90 113.00 3.10 20.76

Including 109.90 110.95 1.05 44.00

and 110.95 111.50 0.55 13.15

and 111.50 112.15 0.65 15.65



183.00 183.65 0.65 25.50



263.55 267.35 3.80 6.57

Including 263.55 264.25 0.70 8.83

and 264.25 265.00 0.75 9.77

and 265.00 265.80 0.80 9.06



298.20 298.70 0.50 10.10 CM-18-147

217.95 218.60 0.65 6.32



219.60 220.10 0.50 4.94



222.15 222.75 0.60 8.42



227.50 228.00 0.50 5.90



241.65 242.20 0.55 5.81



359.50 360.15 0.65 9.02



362.40 362.95 0.55 15.20 CM-18-148

103.75 104.40 0.65 8.71



120.50 122.70 2.20 13.15

Including 121.20 122.70 1.50 17.60



149.80 150.45 0.65 6.85



170.00 170.70 0.70 4.22



181.60 182.10 0.50 13.10



233.90 237.50 3.60 12.20

Including 233.90 234.40 0.50 25.20

and 236.50 237.50 1.00 30.70



249.50 253.10 3.60 8.03

Including 250.20 251.00 0.80 23.90



255.50 256.20 0.70 4.89



277.00 277.50 0.50 21.30



360.60 362.40 1.80 6.21



389.00 395.70 6.70 12.47

Including 393.00 394.40 1.40 29.30

and 394.40 395.70 1.30 19.15 CM-18-149

99.40 100.25 0.85 5.08



101.70 102.60 0.90 6.13



160.00 161.50 1.50 6.04



237.30 237.80 0.50 14.05



265.20 265.75 0.55 70.70



279.00 283.55 4.55 4.88

Including 280.35 280.95 0.60 6.44

and 281.55 282.45 0.90 8.52



305.95 306.45 0.50 8.40 CM-18-150

362.00 362.50 0.50 9.86

True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Orientations:

Hole ID Azimuth Dip CM-18-111 134 -57 CM-18-112 128 -65 CM-18-113 132 -58 CM-18-114 140 -47 CM-18-115 134 -45 CM-18-116 127 -49 CM-18-117 140 -55 CM-18-118 127 -55 CM-18-119 135 -47 CM-18-120 121 -59 CM-18-121 120 -51 CM-18-122 140 -55 CM-18-123 149 -49 CM-18-124 125 -55 CM-18-125 144 -54 CM-18-126 116 -51 CM-18-127 137 -55 CM-18-128 114 -55 CM-18-129 137 -59 CM-18-130 130 -45 CM-18-131 131 -55 CM-18-132 129 -57 CM-18-133 155 -65 CM-18-134 134 -49 CM-18-135 140 -58 CM-18-136 127 -49 CM-18-137 137 -46 CM-18-138 135 -60 CM-18-139 140 -47 CM-18-140 133 -48 CM-18-141 139 -46 CM-18-142 126 -52 CM-18-143 138 -60 CM-18-144 131 -44 CM-18-145 135 -50 CM-18-146 127 -62 CM-18-147 136 -46 CM-18-148 133 -62 CM-18-149 136 -62 CM-18-150 133 -52

