Uranium Energy Corp Extends Credit Facility to January 31, 2022 and Completes Royalty Sales to Uranium Royalty Corp

Maturity of existing $20 million Sprott credit facility is extended to January 31, 2022, further strengthens the Company's working capital position and financial flexibility.





No principal repayments until maturity.





Completion of royalty sales creates a new significant ownership stake in Uranium Royalty Corp.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Dec. 6, 2018 - Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC, the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce that the Company and its lenders, which include Sprott Resource Lending Partnership, have agreed to extend the Company's current $20,000,000 senior secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to January 31, 2022 without any principal repayments required until maturity (collectively, the "Credit Facility Extension").

Amir Adnani, President and CEO, stated, "The Company's cash position of approximately $24.5 million, the Credit Facility Extension and the royalty sales together evidence UEC's strong balance sheet heading into 2019. The Credit Facility Extension allows us to maximize working capital to advance our portfolio of low-cost and production-ready ISR projects in Texas and Wyoming in this critical time for the U.S. uranium industry. Additionally, the agreement with Uranium Royalty Corp. increases our ownership in this exciting venture to over one-third, adding a long-term asset to our uranium portfolio and balance sheet."

The interest rate for the Credit Facility remains unchanged at 8%. In connection with the Credit Facility Extension, the Company has issued a total of 1,180,328 common shares of the Company to the lenders as an extension fee. As with the Company's prior Credit Facility, should any principal be outstanding on each of November 30, 2019, 2020 and 2021, an annual fee will continue to be due in cash or stock, at the option of the Company, at the rate of 7%, 6.5% and 6%, respectively, on each such date.

Royalties sale completed

The Company recently closed a royalty purchase agreement with Uranium Royalty Corp. ("URC"). The Company, together with one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, sold a one percent (1%) net smelter return royalty (collectively, the "Royalties") for uranium on UEC's hard-rock conventional projects, Slick Rock (Colorado), Workman Creek (Arizona) and Anderson (Arizona). As consideration for the sale of the Royalties, UEC received 12,000,000 common shares of URC representing, along with UEC's prior interest, over a 34% holding in URC as of this date. URC is a private company with a unique and sole focus on uranium royalty and streaming assets. It is also a large and strategic shareholder in Yellow Cake Plc (AIM: YCA), a holder of physical uranium.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp. is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company with additional titanium and vanadium assets. The Company's fully-licensed Hobson Processing Facility is central to all of its uranium projects in South Texas, including the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project. In Wyoming, UEC controls the permitted Reno Creek ISR uranium project. Additionally, the Company controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Paraguay. The Company also controls a large high-grade titanium project in Paraguay and significant vanadium resources in combination with its Slick Rock uranium project in Colorado. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

