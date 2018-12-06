Detour Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote BLUE as Deadline Nears

To ensure your vote is counted, shareholders are encouraged to vote their BLUE proxy or Voting Instruction Form in favour of Detour Gold's recommended Board before the deadline of December 7, 10:00 a.m. (EST)

Questions? Need Help? Contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1.877.659.1823 or at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2018 /CNW/ - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") is reminding shareholders that they only have until 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Friday, December 7, 2018 to vote their BLUE proxy at the upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). Those that haven't voted are encouraged to do so, today, on their BLUE Proxy or Voting Instruction Form in favour of the Company's recommended refreshed board of directors (the "Board").

As the deadline nears, shareholders are urged to consider the following:

We are recommending a refreshed Board that has the right experience and expertise. The composition of our Board addresses the Company's needs and acknowledges the importance of continuity and experience. Replacing the entire Board with a new slate of directors, many without public board experience and none with an in-depth knowledge of the Detour Lake mining operation, is a recipe for disaster.





Leading independent proxy advisors have rejected Paulson's reckless demand for wholesale change. Institutional Shareholders Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis and Co. ("Glass Lewis") agree with shareholders that Paulson cannot be allowed to take control of your Company. Both proxy advisors have also acknowledged the need for continuity at the CEO level with support for Interim CEO Michael Kenyon. Change above and beyond what was recommended would be reckless.





Detour Gold is executing the 2018 Life of Mine Plan, which is the best value-maximizing strategy. The execution of the 2018 LOM Plan is what will achieve a higher share price in the medium term. The good news is that with a new leadership team at the Detour Lake mine our plan is working.





Michael Kenyon is critical to providing the needed stability to management in the short-term. In the event Michael Kenyon is voted off the Board, the continued progress on the execution of the 2018 LOM Plan will be undermined with a high risk of key members of senior management, on whom the Company is depending for such progress, exiting.





Paulson does not have a plan. Paulson's lack of a go-forward plan was highlighted by both ISS and Glass Lewis; they have not presented shareholders with a plan to create value. The only changes Paulson suggests are disruptive and jeopardize the progress we've made.





Momentum for Detour Gold's recommended refreshed Board is growing. Detour Gold continues to receive support from shareholders who support the responsible changes the Board has made. The Company appreciates feedback from shareholders and thanks them for their continued support.

VOTE NOW BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE

The Meeting is important and will decide the future of your company. Every vote counts no matter the amount you hold.

Vote your BLUE proxy ahead of the voting deadline on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

Becoming a voter is fast and easy. To support Detour Gold's recommended refreshed Board, vote only your BLUE proxy or Voting Instruction Form and follow the instructions below:

FOR The removal of Lisa Colnett & Jonathan Rubenstein;

AGAINST The removal of the other six (6) Detour Gold's incumbent directors;

AGAINST Fixing the number of directors at eight (8);

FOR The election of Steven Feldman & Christopher Robison; and

WITHHOLD on the other six (6) Dissident Nominees.

If you have already voted using another proxy, you may vote again on the BLUE proxy. Only your latest dated proxy or instruction form will count as long as it's submitted before December 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

Learn more about Detour Gold's recommended refreshed Board: Detour Gold has released a new series of videos, featuring members of the Company's already refreshed board, responding to shareholder questions. The 12 videos, available at DetourGold.vote, give shareholders a chance to hear directly from the Company's directors in their own words.

For details on how to vote, watch this short video.

Questions? Need help? Contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1.877.659.1823, by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com or visit www.DetourGold.vote.

Advisors

The Company has retained Kingsdale Advisors as its strategic shareholder and communications advisor, BMO Capital Markets as its financial advisor, and McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright LLP as its legal advisors.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

Media Contact: Shareholder and Investor Contact:



Ian Robertson Laurie Gaborit, VP Investor Relations Executive Vice President, Communication Strategy Detour Gold Corp. Kingsdale Advisors Tel: 416-304-0581 Direct: 416-867-2333 Email: lgaborit@detourgold.com Cell: 647-621-2646

Email: irobertson@kingsdaleadvisors.com



SOURCE Detour Gold