South Star Mining Welcomes Mr. Daniel W. Wilton to the Board

Vancouver, December 6th, 2018 - South Star Mining Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Mr. Daniel W. Wilton to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Wilton has 25 years of experience in M&A, corporate finance and principal investing in the mining sector. Dan was most recently a Partner at Pacific Road Capital Management, a mining-focused private equity investment firm with approximately $800 million under management. At Pacific Road, Dan reviewed a number of projects in Brazil, led the investment in Luna Gold (now Equinox Gold Corp.) and financed the development of the Aurizona gold project through critical pre-feasibility and permitting activities. Prior to joining Pacific Road, Dan's previous roles included Managing Director and Head of the Global Mining and Metals Group at National Bank Financial Inc..and other corporate finance and M&A roles at global institutions based in London, Toronto and New York.

"I am pleased to welcome Dan to the South Star Board. His extensive corporate finance and M&A background, including significant experience in Brazil, fits very well with South Star's strategic objectives and we look forward to his contribution." said Eric Allison, CEO.

South Star also announces an agreement (the "Agreement") with Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("Mackie") to provide market maintenance services for the Company in compliance with applicable regulatory guidelines. Mackie will trade shares of South Star on the TSX Venture Exchange for the purposes of providing market stabilization and liquidity services for South Star's shares. In consideration for Mackie's services, the Company will pay Mackie $4,000 per month. The Agreement may be terminated at any time by either party. The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

South Star also announces that Mr. Aman Parmar has resigned as a Director to pursue other endeavours. The Company thanks Mr. Parmar for his service and wishes him all the best in the future.

ABOUT SOUTH STAR MINING CORP.

South Star Mining Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. To learn more, please visit the Company website at www.southstarmining.com.

