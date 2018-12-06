Lithoquest Recovers a Microdiamond and Indicator Minerals at North Kimberley Diamond Project

VANCOUVER, December 6, 2018 - Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. (TSX-V: LDI) ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") today announced the recovery of an octahedral microdiamond and abundant kimberlite indicator minerals from stream sediment and loam samples collected during its recently completed 2018 field program at its 100%-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project in Western Australia.

Highlights

Kimberlite indicator minerals ("KIM's") have been recovered from stream sediment and loam samples collected in four areas on the property in 2018. Results include more than 3,000 chromite grains in one stream sediment sample and one microdiamond in a sample taken in a separate area.

130 kilograms of kimberlite core from this year's drill program has been submitted for microdiamond analysis. Results are expected in January 2019.

The detailed airborne magnetic and radiometric survey that commenced in November is now complete and will be used to identify targets in the upcoming drill program next year.

Stream Sediment and Loam Sample Results

Twenty-two samples were collected from several areas of interest during the 2018 field program with the goal of identifying targets for follow-up in 2019. The samples were submitted to Diamond Recovery Services, an independent Australian laboratory based in Perth, for the recovery of KIM's. Thirteen of the samples returned KIM's, including one microdiamond.

Abundant chromite grains were recovered from four target areas, including one sample that yielded more than 3,000 grains. The presence of this concentration of indicator minerals suggests that the samples were collected close to a kimberlite source. Picro-ilmenite grains were also observed in several samples and a single microdiamond was recovered from a stream sediment sample. The microdiamond is described as a whole, largely unresorbed, octahedral crystal with a pale brown colour.

Kimberlite Core

Approximately 130 kilograms of kimberlite core recovered from target 1804 has been submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council for micro-diamond analysis. Selected intervals of the core will also be processed to recover kimberlite indicator minerals prior to being tested for micro-diamonds. Results are expected in January 2019.

Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey

The detailed airborne survey that commenced in November (see November 14th, 2018 LDI news release) is now complete. A total of 7,550 line-kilometres of data were collected along 50 metre spaced survey lines with an instrument height of 25 metres. Data from the survey will be used to identify drill targets, focusing on areas of the property where high-interest kimberlite indicator minerals have been recovered.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bruce Counts, P. Geo., President, CEO and a Director of Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.

Lithoquest is a Canadian diamond exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic diamond deposits on its 100%-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project located in Western Australia, approximately 65km east of the community of Kalumburu.

