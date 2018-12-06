White Gold Corp. Extends Discovery Hole to 22.5 g/t Gold and 154.0 g/t Silver over 30.5m, Trenches 66.39 g/t Gold and 302 g/t Silver over 5m, including 109.9 g/t Gold and 486.4 g/t Silver over 3m Confirming Zone Continuity on Vertigo, JP Ross

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2018 - White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company) is pleased to announce additional Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drill results and trenching results from the Vertigo target on the JP Ross property, Yukon, Canada. These results included a significant extension of the discovery Reverse-Air-Blast (“RAB”) drill hole which extended the mineralization at depth and encountered a deeper zone of high-grade gold. The trenching performed further defined the mineralization at Vertigo and will allow the previously identified gold zones to be extrapolated to additional drill targets.



Maps to accompany this news release can be found at http://whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/exploration-highlights/.

Highlights Include:

JPRVERRC18-013 returned 18.59 g/t Au and 188.8 g/t Ag over 6.10m from 24.38m depth, including 59.5 g/t Au and 439 g/t Ag over 1.52m from 27.43m depth. The hole also encountered an additional zone of mineralization at 44.2m depth, returning 6.82 g/t Au over 4.57m, including 18.5 g/t Au over 1.52m from 44.2m depth. Drilled as a continuation of previously announced RAB hole JPRVERRAB18-0014, the overall intercept is 22.47 g/t Au over 30.46m from surface with individual samples ranging from 2.00 to 60.4 g/t Au and trace to 388 g/t Ag.

3 trenches completed, each encountering significant mineralization, including trench JPRVERTR18-002 which returned results of 66.39 g/t Au and 302 g/t Ag over 5m, including 109.93 g/t Au and 486.4 g/t Ag over 3m.

Trenching has identified a continuous body of high-grade mineralization that has been traced over 55m strike length which extends to a minimum of 30m depth based on drill testing conducted. This structure is one of at least 12 mineralized structures identified on the Vertigo target to date within a 1,500m x 650m target area.

Additional drilling, prospecting and soil sampling has also been conducted along the 14km structural trend that hosts the Vertigo discovery with the goal of identifying similar high-grade gold mineralization. Results for this exploration work will be released in due course.

“Spectacularly high-grade gold values are consistently being obtained from the Vertigo Trend and these trench results confirm our model of strong structural control. We have successfully defined the trend and dip of the gold-bearing zones only a few months after initial discovery. These results provide further understanding of the Vertigo and show that the mineralization is more extensive than previously understood.” stated Rob Carpenter, Director of the Company. “The trenching has given us key insights into the direction and orientation of the high-grade mineralization which we have leveraged to complete prospecting work outside of the main target area and we look forward to presenting these results in due course. Our 2019 program will aim to extend the geometry of these shallow gold zones with our ultimate goal being to illustrate the continuity of grade and trend. The scale and footprint of the Vertigo zones and alteration haloes suggest the system may represent the most robust gold system discovered to date in the White Gold District.”

Extension of Discovery Drill Hole

Discovery hole JPRVERRAB18-014 intersected 23.44 g/t Au and 144.75 g/t Ag over 24.38m from surface, ending in mineralization and was extended with an RC drill to 79.25m. JPRVERRC18-013 (Az: 180, Dip: -60, Depth: 24.38 – 71.63) was drilled as the continuation of previously announced RAB hole JPRVERRAB18-014. The hole returned 6.10m of 18.59 g/t Au and 188.80 g/t Ag from 24.38m depth; including 59.5 g/t Au and 439.00 Ag over 1.52m from 27.43m depth. Combined with JPRVERRAB-014 the overall intercept is 22.47 g/t Au and 154.00 g/t Ag over 30.46m from surface with individual 1.52m samples ranging from 2.00 – 60.4 g/t Au.

Additionally, there is a second zone of mineralization within JPRVERRC18-013, returning 6.82 g/t Au and 6.80 g/t Ag over 4.57m from 44.20m depth; including 18.5 g/t Au and 12.90 g/t Ag over 1.52m from 44.20m depth. A summary table of holes RAB14/RC13 is presented below:

Hole ID From(m) To(m) Interval(m) Au(g/t) Ag(g/t) Combined RAB14/RC13 0.00 30.46 30.46 22.47 154.00 JPRVERRAB18-014* 0.00 24.38 24.38 23.44 144.75 Including 0.00 3.05 3.05 59.30 304.00 And 12.19 15.24 3.05 39.40 196.00 And 19.81 24.38 4.57 26.10 243.00 JPRVERRC18-013 24.38 30.46 6.10 18.59 188.80 Including 27.43 28.96 1.52 59.50 439.00 And 44.20 48.77 4.57 6.82 6.80 Including 44.20 45.72 1.52 18.50 12.90

Interpretation of the results is ongoing and there is not currently enough information to estimate true thickness of the mineralized zones.

Trenching Results

A program consisting of 3 trenches covering 63m was conducted on the Vertigo to follow up on near surface, high-grade gold mineralization intersected in previously reported RAB (JPRVERRAB18-014) and RC (JPRVERRC18-006) drill holes. All the trenches were excavated to bedrock using a low impact, heliportable, excavator. Bedrock depths ranged from approximately 1 – 1.5m depth, and continuous 1m channel samples were collected from bedrock at the bottom of the trenches. Individual assays for trench samples ranged from trace to 157.7 g/t Au and from trace to 718 g/t Ag. Highlights are summarized below:

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) JPRVERTR18-001 1.00 8.00 7.00 16.94 Incl. 2.00 7.00 5.00 23.29 Incl. 6.00 7.00 1.00 58.70 JPRVERTR18-002 4.00 9.00 5.00 66.39 Incl. 5.00 8.00 3.00 109.93 And 20.00 21.00 1.00 50.50 JPRVERTR18-003 15.00 23.00 8.00 20.79 Incl. 18.00 23.00 5.00 32.28 And 27.00 29.00 2.00 7.05

Mineralization within the trenches consists of a series of lode style quartz veins, up to 1m thick, with disseminated to massive arsenopyrite-galena-pyrite and, locally, visible gold. These occur within a broader zone of brecciation and strong sericite alteration over 5-7m thickness and form a continuous body of high-grade mineralization that has been traced over 55m strike length and to minimum of 30m depth in RAB/RC drilling conducted in the area. Additional, subparallel zones of fracture -controlled mineralization, quartz veining, and/or brecciation extend up to 30m beyond the “high-grade core.” Overall, the mineralization is interpreted to occur along a NW striking, steeply south dipping structural zone that is open along both strike and dip. This structure is one of at least 12 mineralized structures identified on the Vertigo to date within a 1,500m x 650m WNW trending area and additional trenching and follow up diamond drilling will be conducted across all known target structures in 2019.

JPRVERTR18-001:

JPRVERTR18-001 is located 5m west of JPRVERRAB18-014 and its continuation RC18-013, and is oriented to the south. The trench was 12m in length and returned 16.94 g/t Au and 67.9 g/t Ag over 7m from 1m down the trench; including 23.29 g/t Au and 113.7 g/t Ag from 2m down the trench.

JPRVERTR18-002:

JPRVERTR18-002 is located 6m east of Trench 1 and oriented to the south. The trench was 22m in length and returned 66.39 g/t Au and 302 g/t Ag over 5m from 4m down the trench; including a 3m core of 109.93 g/t Au and 486.4 g/t Ag from 5m down the trench. An additional zone of mineralization was also intersected 11m south of the upper intercept and returned 50.5 g/t Au and 80.6 g/t Ag over 1m from 20m down the trench.

JPRVERTR18-003:

JPRVERTR18-003 is located approximately 40m to the southeast of JPRVERTR18-003 and oriented to the south. The trench was 29m in length and returned 20.79 g/t Au and 107.1 g/t Ag over 8m from 15m down the trench; including 32.28 g/t Au and 157 g/t Ag over 5m from 18m down the trench. An additional zone of mineralization was also intersected 9m south of the upper intercept returning 7.05 g/t Au and 48.9 g/t Ag over 2m from 27m down the trench.

Vertigo Target - JP Ross Property

The Vertigo Target is on the JP Ross property which is comprised of 2,850 quartz claims covering over 57,000 hectares with at least 14 known target areas and numerous placer gold bearing creeks. Previously announced drill results on the Vertigo target range from trace to 56.25 g/t Au over 3.05m within a broader intercept of 17.34 g/t Au over 10.67m from 3.05m depth (JPRVERRAB18-001); 45.00 g/t Au over 3.05m from 1.52m depth, within a broader intercept of 9.65 g/t Au over 15.24m (JPRVERRAB18-011); and 23.44 g/t Au over 24.37m (JPRVERRAB18-014). Additional exploration in the area also encountered multiple high-grade grab samples including 139.9 g/t, 135.6 g/t and 132.9g/t Au defining a strike length of approximately 1.5km on the Vertigo target along a 12km mineralized trend. The Vertigo Target is located approximately 25km north of the Company’s flagship White Gold property and is within 2km of an existing road accessible from Dawson City. Recently staked and acquired claims adjacent to the property are situated within a prolific placer mining camp where coarse placer gold is common.

To date, at least 12 mineralized structures are recognized on the Vertigo target over a 1,500m x 650m area, and consist of W-NW trending, steeply dipping zones of quartz veining, brecciation, and fracture-controlled mineralization with disseminated to vein-controlled pyrite-arsenopyrite-galena and, locally, visible gold mineralization. Drill testing to date has validated the mineralization over 500m of strike length which is open along strike and at depth.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 21,218 quartz claims across 34 properties covering over 423,000 hectares representing over 40% of the Yukon’s White Gold District. The Company’s flagship White Gold property has a mineral resource of 960,970 ounces Indicated at 2.43 g/t gold and 282,490 ounces Inferred at 1.70 g/t gold as set forth in the technical report entitled “Independent Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon, Canada”, dated March 5, 2018, filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR. Mineralization on the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate. Regional exploration work has also produced several other prospective targets on the Company’s claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Goldcorp Inc. with a M&I gold resource(1) of 4.1M oz and Western Copper and Gold Corp.’s Casino project which has P&P gold reserves(1) of 8.9M oz Au and 4.5B lb Cu. For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) Noted mineralization is as disclosed by the owner of each property respectively and is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on the Company’s property.

QA/QC

The analytical work for the 2018 program has been performed by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd., an internationally recognized analytical services provider, at its Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. Sample preparation was carried out at its Whitehorse, Yukon facility. All GT Probe, RAB, RC, and diamond core samples were prepared using procedure PRP70-250 (crush, split and pulverize 250 g to 200 mesh) and analyzed by method FA430 (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and AQ200 (0.5g, aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis). Samples containing >10g/t Au were reanalyzed using method FA530 (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). Metallic-screen analysis may also be utilized if coarse gold mineralization is encounter (FS600).

The work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program consisting of the regular insertion of certified standards and blanks into the sample stream. The qualified person detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

Jodie Gibson, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", “proposed”, "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the anticipated benefits to the Company and its shareholders respecting the Company’s objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold and other properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any further mineral resources will be established in accordance with NI 43-101 at any of the Company’s properties; exploration results; and future exploration plans.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: the expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold and other properties; failure to expand or identify any additional mineral resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the White Gold properties and the Company’s other properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mineral exploration and mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; and those factors described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company’s most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

