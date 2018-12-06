NioCorp Reports Voting Results From The Election of Directors at its 2018 Annual General Meeting

CENTENNIAL, Dec. 06, 2018 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. (“NioCorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF; and FSE: BR3) announces the details of the voting results from the election of directors at its 2018 Annual General Meeting, held on December 5, 2018 in Centennial, CO.



By resolution passed via ballot, the six nominees referenced below were appointed as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Mark A. Smith 35,422,420 96.55 1,266,463 3.45 Joseph A. Carrabba 36,277,167 98.88 411,716 1.12 David C. Beling 36,281,167 98.89 407,716 1.11 Michael Morris 36,282,167 98.89 406,716 1.11 Joseph D. Cecil 26,752,283 99.73 72,616 0.27 Anna Castner Wightman 36,282,961 98.89 405,922 1.11 Nilsa Guerrero Mahon 35,881,218 97.80 807,665 2.2

Shareholders also approved setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at six and the re-appointment of BDO USA, LLP as auditors of the Company.

For More Information:

Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 720-639-4650, jim.sims@niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.