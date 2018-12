Melkior Resources Closes $800,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

December 6, 2018 / TheNewswire / Timmins, ON - Melkior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Melkior") (TSXV - "MKR") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of C$800,000.

The Private Placement will be flow-through common shares issued at a price of $0.085 per common share, with each such share issued as a "Flow-Through Share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to conduct further exploration on the Company's Canadian mineral properties. The Company paid finders' fees of $48,000 in respect of the Private Placement as permitted by the TSX Venture Exchange, and applicable securities laws.

All securities issued under the Private Placement will have hold period of four months and a day from closing.

