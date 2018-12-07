Nova Minerals Ltd: Revised-Potential for a Globally Significant Gold Project at Estelle

Melbourne, Australia - The directors of Nova Minerals Ltd. (Nova or Company) (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) are pleased to announce a significant upward revision to the Estelle Exploration Target Estimate (EETE) to 2.2 to 5.3 Moz gold based on the results of the scout drilling and the utilisation of pathfinder element geochemistry obtained from the chip samples/mapping campaign completed this past summer on the Oxide gold prospect.HIGHLIGHTS- Pathfinder element geochemistry demonstrates major gold system situated in an emerging large scale gold camp- Upward revision to the Estelle Exploration Target estimate that will provide additional potential mineralisation to one of 15 significant targets- Exploration Target* supported by whole rock analysis, chip sample assay assessment, historical drilling, scout drilling, detailed geological modelling and analysis of geophysical data- Further focused geophysics surveys are planned to refine the existing targets and define new targets for the next round of drilling at OxideThe new data from Oxide adds an exciting new dimension to the Company's ongoing search for a world-class gold deposit that shares many similar characteristics with the Pebble Project in Alaska. Analysis of all the data collected during the limited summer field season demonstrates that the Oxide project has the potential to host large scale bulk minable mineralisation and the project remains firmly on track regardless of the minor delays in drilling. The Oxide prospect is one of 15 highly prospective occurrences on the Estelle project and these outside occurrences may also host large-scale gold mineralisation.To view the full release including tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7T3N59D5





About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





Source:



Nova Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au