White Cliff Minerals Ltd: Geochem Survey Defines Large Scale Copper Porphyry System

Perth, Australia - White Cliff Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WCN) is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive soil geochemistry survey at the Aucu Gold Project in the Kyrgyz Republic.Highlights- Soil geochemical survey defines large scale copper porphyry systemo Copper porphyry core is 1 kilometre in diametero Mineralised system is over 8 kilometres in diameter- Identified gold mineralisation covers 2.4km of strike to the West- New mapping identifies gold mineralisation to the East and NorthThe geochemical survey has delineated the core of the copper porphyry system which has a diameter of approximately 1 kilometre. The mineralised zone around this system extends across 8 kilometres and includes the existing JORC compliant Aucu gold resource of 484,000 ounces (2.95Mt at 5 g/t gold).The central copper porphyry is responsible for both the outlying high grade gold mineralisation and the core copper mineralisation. In a classical copper porphyry system, metals are typically deposited in zones above and around the porphyry depending on temperature and distance from the core of the system. The typical metal zonation from the core to the periphery of the system is: Copper > Molybdenum >Tin >Tellurium > Gold > Bismuth > Arsenic > Antimony >Thallium >Lithium.At the Aucu Gold project, the central copper porphyry is surrounded by mainly by limestone and granodiorite. Soil sampling and mapping has identified copper-magnetite skarn style mineralisation along the contact of the mineralised porphyry and the overlying limestone. The mineralisation is generated by the interaction of hot mineralised fluids with the colder limestone. Copper grades in the soil results are up to 0.7% copper.In contrast, gold mineralisation has formed 1-4 kilometres from the core of the system at lower temperatures as the mineralised fluids have flowed out and away for the central porphyry. Mineralisation has developed strongly within sandstone due to its brittle and layered nature. There is a strong association between gold mineralisation within epithermal veins and the distribution of anomalous arsenic results in the soil samples. This relationship has enabled the identification of the new gold and copper zones described in the next section.New mineralised zones IdentifiedThe survey has also assisted in the identification of new gold and copper anomalies to the North and East of the porphyry system which may indicate additional potential mineralised porphyries and additional structurally controlled gold mineralisation. The Company has conducted detailed mapping and sampling which will be released when assays are available.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LP7SN0T8





White Cliff Minerals is a Gold, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel resources and mining company listed in Australia (ASX:WCN).



Major projects include the Aucu gold deposit that contains 484,000 ounces of gold (3mt at 5.1 g/t) starting at surface and Chanach copper deposit that contains 64,000 tonnes of copper (17.2Mt at 0.37% copper).





Todd Hibberd Managing Director