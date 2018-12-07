Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Capital Raising

Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (the Company or Cobalt Blue) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from investors for a share placement to raise gross proceeds of $1,687,000.Under the offer 8,435,000 new fully paid ordinary shares will be issued at a price of $0.20 per share and allotted by the Company.The Placement was managed by lead broker Blue Ocean Equities Pty Limited, and shares are being placed to new and existing shareholders. The Shares are to be issued under the Company's available 15% capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. Capital raised will be applied to help fund the current drilling programme and to provide additional working capital. The share allotment is expected to occur by 14 December 2018 and an ASX Appendix 3B will then be lodged with ASX.





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:



Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) is an exploration and project development company focussed on green energy technology and strategic development to upgrade its mineral resource at the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales from Inferred to Indicated status. This strategic metal is in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.



COB is in a Joint Venture (70% interest) with Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. (ASX:BPL) (30% interest) to develop the Thackaringa Cobalt Project.



Potential to extend the Mineral Resource at Pyrite Hill, Big Hill, Railway and the other prospects is high. Numerous other prospects within COB’s tenement package are at an early stage and under-explored.





Source:



Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.





Contact:

Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. Ph: +61-2-8287-0660 Website: www.cobaltblueholdings.com Email: info@cobaltblueholdings.com