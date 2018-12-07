Inomin to Extend Warrants

Vancouver, December 7, 2018 - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to amend the terms of 7,403,459 outstanding warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") that are set to expire on January 30, 2019 (the "Original Expiry Date"). The Company will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to:

extend the expiry date for the Warrants by 1 year, to January 30, 2020 (the "New Expiry Date"); and

add an acceleration provision which will be effective from the Original Expiry Date up until the New Expiry Date which will allow Inomin, upon providing the Warrant holders with written notice ("Notice"), to accelerate the expiry date for the Warrants to a date that is not less than twenty (20) business days from the date Notice is given, if the closing price of the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the TSXV is equal to or greater than $0.25 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days.

The exercise price of the Warrants will remain at $0.10 per Warrant. Each whole Warrant, when exercised, will be exchangeable for one Share of the Company.

7,903,459 warrants were originally issued on January 30, 2017 as part of the units issued under a private placement completed by the Company in January 2017. Since to the issuance, 500,000 warrants were exercised. The warrant extension and amendment are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Fleetwood zinc-copper VMS project in British Columbia, and the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland under option to Maritime Resources Corp. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and join us on Twitter @InominMines.

