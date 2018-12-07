Berkwood commences Phase 4 drilling at the Lac Gueret South Graphite Project

VANCOUVER, December 7th, 2018 - V: BKR, FSE: BK2, WKN: A110N3) ("Berkwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized its Phase 4 definition drilling program on Zone 1 at the Company's 100% owned Lac Gueret South Project. The Program is designed to extend eastward, and to infill drill portions of, the current mineralization model. The present model was developed from data in drill program Phases 1 through 3, including an initial structural model based on oriented core logged geology in early 2018, and has been refined by the Mise-A-La-Masse ("MALM") geophysical program models derived from the ground survey conducted in the fall of 2018 (refer NR of October 24th, 2018).

Prior to the commencement of the current Phase 4 program, the Company has drilled 27 holes on Zone 1 that totals 4,006m of drilling: the Phase 4 program continues to rely upon the oriented core techniques developed in Phase 2, and is intended to comprise upward of 2,000m of core drilling aimed at developing our knowledge of the mineralization to a point sufficient to support the development of a preliminary mineral resource estimate.

"The carefully staged approach to improving our mineral occurrence knowledge at the Project continues with each successive Phase to build on the great results we have enjoyed since discovery," states Tom Yingling, President and CEO. "Critically, the Phase 4 campaign is intended to allow the learning from our initial metallurgical tests to be integrated with our deposit model and MALM data to drill with the purpose of assembling sufficient information for the preparation of a preliminary resource statement: we remain thrilled with our steady, cost effective progress toward this next critical milestone".

The Phase 4 drill program is supported by QC-based drilling and project management companies, and project and camp support personnel from the Project area. The drill program is being updated with near-real time interactive updates to the geology, structure, and mineralization model by frequent data transmission to Tony Gilman of Terrane Geosciences (structural modeling) and Michael Waldegger of MFW Geosciences (resource estimate), to ensure that the Phase 4 work informs real time model evolution and maximises the effectiveness of drill targeting.

Sawn core samples from Phase 4 drilling will be shipped to MS Analytical Laboratories in Langley, BC for the same analytical procedures applied to the samples from previous programs.

Lac Gueret South, Zone 1

Lac Gueret South is located in Cote Nord, eastern Quebec, a three-hour drive north from Baie-Comeau in an area with very good infrastructure. The Project lies directly south of Mason Graphite's (TSX-LLG) advanced Lac Gueret Project. Mason is developing one of the largest medium- to high-grade graphite deposits in the world.

The project comprises 288 Claims which cover a total area of 15,552 hectares. Prior to commencement of the current Phase 4 campaign, the Company has drilled 27 holes on Zone 1 that totals 4,006m. The Company is pleased to announce it has intersected visual Graphite in every hole drilled to date. Success in these drill programs confirms that a significant component of the distinct electromagnetic conductors that occur over a two kilometer strike length and 50 meters to 600 meters in width as defined by airborne EM geophysics (see the Berkwood news release dated February 10, 2015) that includes graphite mineralization.

To view virtual reality video from earlier drill programs and to view the geological model as visualised following the completion of the Phase 3 drill program, please follow the link at the bottom of our home page http://www.berkwoodresources.com and to view project pictures please visit: https://berkwoodresources.com/projects/lac-gueret-extensions-graphite-project-quebec-canada/ .

Edward Lyons PGeo (BC, QC, NL) is a Qualified Person under the definition of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, and he has approved the technical information in this news release. Ed has worked extensively on the Lac Gueret Property, now owned by Mason, and neighbouring graphite properties since 2000.

About the Company: Berkwood is engaged in exploration for the commodities that enable the modern revolution in essential technologies. These technologies are dependent upon the ethical mining and supply of naturally occurring elements and minerals that enhance the performance of energy storage systems and permit the development and miniaturization of new electronics and structural components for the new suite of innovative tools. The Company is led by a team with collectively over 100 years experience and whose members have been involved with the discovery of several producing mines. The Company is particularly pleased to have partnered with QC-focussed entities for the financial support of the Lac Gueret South Project.

