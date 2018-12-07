Ximen Mining Corp. Announces Investor Relations Contract with Zimtu Capital Corp.

VANCOUVER, December 7, 2018 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX-V: XIM; OTCQB: XXMMF; FRA: 1XMA) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces it has signed an agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSX-V: ZC; FSE: ZCT1) ("Zimtu") whereas Zimtu shall provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zimtu shall receive $6,250 per month, payable in advance for a period of twelve months. The contract is conditional upon receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

Ximen Mining Corp. 604 488-3900

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

