Chalice Gold Mines Limited - Capital Return Update

PERTH, Dec. 7, 2018 - Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX: CHN, TSX: CXN) ("Chalice" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has dispatched the payment of its capital return to shareholders, amounting to A$0.04 per share (~C$0.038 per share) for a total of approximately A$10.6 million.

Following payment of the capital return, Chalice remains in a strong financial position with approximately A$21.6 million cash on hand, A$2.2 million in liquid investments and A$2.9 million in current receivables (total current assets of ~A$26.7 million or ~A$0.10 per share, unaudited at November 30, 2018).

Payments have been made to shareholders registered at the close of business on November 30, 2018 (November 29, 2018 for TSX shareholders) ("the Record Date"). Payments were processed via mailed cheque or, in the case of Australian shareholders who had registered their bank details with Computershare, electronic funds transfer.

Tax Implications

The Company has applied to the Australian Taxation Office ("ATO") for a Class Ruling to be issued in relation to the capital return, seeking that the full amount of the distribution represents a capital return (as opposed to a dividend). The ATO is currently reviewing the Company's application and has not yet made its determination.

Accordingly, at the time of processing the capital return, to comply with its obligations with the ATO, the Company has withheld tax from payments made to shareholders with registered addresses outside Australia, at the relevant withholding tax rates (according to their registered address). Dependent on the outcome of the Class Ruling, the tax withheld from these shareholders (which is displayed on your payment statement) will be either:

Returned to the shareholders (where no withholding tax is payable);

Sent to the ATO in accordance with the Company's withholding tax obligations; or

A combination of the above (where partial tax is payable).

Shareholders will be notified of the final outcome of the Class Ruling once received from the ATO (expected in Q1 2019).

Shareholders with registered addresses in Australia have been paid the capital return in full. However, all Shareholders are reminded that they should seek their own taxation advice as to how the capital return may impact their individual taxation circumstances, taking into account the outcome of the Class Ruling from the ATO.

