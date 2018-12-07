BacTech Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, December 7 2018 - BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech" or the "Company") (CSE:BAC, USOTC:BCCEF) today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private plavement for proceeds of CDN$220,000. The proceeds will be used to advance the Telamyu Tailings project in Atocha, Bolivia and for general working capital. The Company sold a $0.025 unit consisting of one common share of the Company plus a full common share purchase warrant execisable for 2 years from closing at $0.05 per share. Qualified investors interested in participating in the financing are encouraged to contact the Company directly at the numbers set out below.

Last month, (November 2, 2018) BacTech released the results of metallurgical test work program that was undertaken at Met-Solve Labs in Vancouver, Canada. The results have identified 2 different flow sheets for metal recovery. One is based on using flotation to produce a concentrate for brine leaching. In this approach roughly 60% of the silver is recovered along with 80% of the copper. The 2nd approach is a whole-ore process that will recover approximately 80% of the silver (and 80% Cu) but it is likely to come at a higher capital expenditure than the flotation route.

"The met work was an important step in the process towards production. The next phase is a precursor to the final engineering for the project. Remember that the project involves a retrofit of an existing mill and comes with considerable infrastructure such as power and rail." said Ross Orr, President and CEO of the Company.

BacTech's Dr. Paul Miller is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

Project Overview

The Telamayu project involves the environmental remediation of the "Antiguo" tailings with an option on the larger "Nuevo" tailings, both situated at the Telamayu Mill site near the town of Atocha in the Department of Potosi, Bolivia.

The existing Telamayu mill concentrator has generated the Antiguo and Nuevo tailings by processing mineralized material from the surrounding mines for over 80 years. There is considerable infrastructure at the mill site including high voltage power, rail, mill housing, and a local workforce.

A second project entails BacTech investigating the use of bioleach processing to treat historic arsenic tailings and possibly arsenopyrite concentrates produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador.

