Media Advisory: RNC Minerals to display rare gold samples that are among largest ever discovered

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2018 - RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX) is providing an opportunity for members of the media to video and photograph rare, recently-discovered gold specimens that rank among the largest ever found.

In September, the world celebrated the discovery by RNC Minerals of one of the richest gold veins ever found yielding more than 25,000 ounces worth more than C$40 million including some of the largest specimen stones ever found, including King Henry containing 1,402 ounces, Warren containing 893 ounces, and several other spectacular high grade specimens. The gold content of the specimens on display alone are worth C$4.4 million.

RNC is displaying the specimen stones at a private reception at the Royal Ontario Museum on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

RNC CEO Mark Selby will be available for interview. The specimen stones will be available for photo/video.

Media must register in advance to be included on the invitation list. Unregistered media will not be granted entry.

Date: Tuesday, December 11, 2018 Time: 6:00pm-9:00pm Location: Royal Ontario Museum, Curelly Gallery

SOURCE RNC Minerals