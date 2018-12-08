Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Eramet takes corrective actions as part of a quality process review within its Alloys division

Paris, 8 December 2018, 1:00 pm

As part of an internal quality process review within its Alloys division, conducted by the newly appointed management, Eramet noted some non-conformances in the quality management system within this division.

Internal analyses carried out to date have not revealed any impact of the foregoing on the safety of the products in use. Customers involved have been informed and further analyses are being carried out in close collaboration with them.

A corrective action plan, in line with the highest international standards, has been defined and its deployment is underway.

The financial consequences of this situation cannot be accurately assessed to date. They are however expected to be material. Eramet board of directors has been informed and the company will further communicate to the market in the context of the publication of its upcoming annual results.


ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet is one of the world's leading producers of:

  • Manganese and nickel, used to improve the properties of steels, and mineral sands (titanium dioxide and zircon),
  • Parts and semi-finished products in alloys and high-performance special steels used by industries such as aerospace, power generation, and tooling.

Eramet is also developing activities with strong growth potential, such as lithium extraction and recycling, called to play a key role in the energy transition and the mobility of the future.

The Group employs around 12,600 people in 20 countries.

CONTACT - Investors

Executive VP Strategy and Innovation - Investor Relations

Philippe Gundermann

T. +33 1 45 38 42 78

Investor Relations manager

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

 

 

CONTACT - PRESS

Image 7

Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

 

Lauranne Guirlinger

T. +33 1 53 70 05 46 | M. +33 6 48 26 21 73

lguirlinger@image7.fr

 

For more information: www.Eramet.com

