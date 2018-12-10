Red Pine Announces Change in Board Appointment

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2018 - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company”) announces that Dr. Robert (Bob) Dodds’ status of Executive Director of Mine Development has changed to Director of the Company effective immediately. Dr. Dodds will qualify as an Independent Director of the Company in 2020.



Bob is stepping down as Executive Director to devote his time to his new role as Vice Chair of the Ontario Energy Board (“OEB”). The OEB regulates the electricity and natural gas distribution systems in Ontario which have about a $46 billion value in assets.

Bob, formerly the CEO of Augustine Ventures (“Augustine”), has served as Executive Director of Mine Development for Red Pine since February 2017 following Augustine’s merger with Red Pine. This merger resulted in Red Pine acquiring a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine states “Energy costs in Ontario are a significant factor in advancing mines from the exploration stage to the operating stage. Mining ultimately benefits nearby communities including First Nation communities and the Province of Ontario. Bob, in his new role, can help reinforce awareness of this. We wish him all the best and look forward to his continuing involvement with Red Pine.”

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine has a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar LP. holding the remaining 40% interest. Red Pine is the operating manager of the Project and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource on the property.

For more information about the Company visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President & CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or Mia Boiridy, Investor Relations, (416) 364-7024, mboiridy@redpineexp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.



