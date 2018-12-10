VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2018 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces today that it has completed the transaction with SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSXV:SIL) (NYSE American: SILV) ("SilverCrest") to purchase, by way of private placement, 8,220,645 common shares of SilverCrest at a price of C$3.73 per common share for total consideration of C$30,663,006. This transaction was previously announced in SSR Mining's news release dated November 29, 2018.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.
For further information contact: W. John DeCooman, Jr. Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, SSR Mining Inc. Vancouver, BC Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046 All others: +1 (604) 689-3846 E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-announces-closing-of-investment-in-silvercrest-metals-inc-300762479.html
