Brazil Minerals, Inc. Engages Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

PASADENA, December 10, 2018 -

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC: BMIX) ("Brazil Minerals" or the "Company") announced today that it has engaged Noble Capital Markets, Inc. ("Noble"), an investment bank with offices in New York, Boston, St. Louis and Boca Raton to provide advisory services to the Company. Noble will work with Brazil Minerals on strategies and investor outreach in order to help the Company to eliminate its variable-rate convertible debt and to provide the Company with access to growth capital.

Marc Fogassa, Chief Executive Officer of Brazil Minerals, commented, "We are very pleased to have partnered with Noble, a well-established investment bank. Our focus is to significantly enhance the balance sheet of Brazil Minerals to the benefit of the Company and our shareholders."

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC: BMIX) along with its subsidiaries has a business model focused on: 1) mining specific areas for gold and diamonds, and 2) generating projects from its portfolio of high-quality mineral rights for transactions leading to royalties and/or ownership of stakes in independent mineral-specific companies. Our first stake from such strategy is a majority-ownership in Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF). More information on Brazil Minerals is at www.brazil-minerals.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble is a research-driven investment banking focused on the support of emerging growth companies. Noble's seminal event to showcase small and micro-cap companies - NobleCon - is held each year (15th) and features about 130 executive teams presenting to registered investment advisor representatives, institutional investors, family offices, self-directed investors and independent brokers, with attendance of 700. (W Fort Lauderdale, 01/27-29/2019 www.nobleconference.com). Noble has also launched a free investor web-portal offering equity research, news, webcasts and advanced market data on more than 6,000 companies (www.channelchek.com).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that the claims listed in the BMIX Mineral Bank are exploratory in nature, and as of now do not have "reserves" as such term is defined in the Securities and Exchange Commission's Industry Guide 7.

