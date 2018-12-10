Getchell Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Burlington, December 10, 2018 - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) ("Getchell Gold" or the "Company") announces changes to its management team and board of directors.

Stephen Goodman, a director of the Company, has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Goodman specializes in international transaction origination and execution primarily in the natural resources (metals and mining & energy), financial technology (fintech), asset management and special situations sectors. He is Managing Director of Capital Markets for StormHarbour Securities LP. He is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario (BA 1992) and received a Graduate Diploma from the Asia Pacific Management Cooperative Program at Capilano University in Vancouver (1996), and an MBA in Finance from INSEEC in Paris (1999).

Joining the board is Mike Sieb, a senior executive with over 30 years of strong corporate and project management experience in international mining and exploration across multiple commodities and jurisdictions. During his tenure as President of Brilliant Mining Corp. the company effected a $20 million acquisition of part ownership in an Australian nickel sulphide mine and grew to a $200 million market capitalization in under two years, resulting in the company being named TSX50 "Top 10 Mining Companies" for 2 consecutive years.

As President of International Lithium Corp. he sourced a strategic partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. the second largest global lithium product manufacturer. He is currently President of Explorex Resources Inc., and a director of Troubadour Resources Inc. Mr. Sieb holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology.

Ashley Nadon has been appointed to the position of Corporate Secretary.

Finally, with regret the Company announces the resignation of Christopher Berlet from the board. Mr. Berlet served as a director of Buena Vista Gold Inc. and helped guide it through the successful plan of arrangement with Getchell Gold.

For further information contact:

William Wagener, CEO

+1 303 517 8764

wswagener@att.net

Peter M. Clausi, President

+1 416 890 1232

pclausi@brantcapital.ca

