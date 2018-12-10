Additional Mineral Rights Coming to Tamino Minerals Inc.

Property Acquisition Through LOI Increases Land Position and Solidifies the Possibility to Succeed in the Short and Long Term

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 / Tamino Minerals Inc., a mineral exploration and development company ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: TINO), www.taminominerals.ca, has signed a Letter of Intent conveying to Tamino the right to acquire 100 percent ownership of a property of strategic value to the company. This right spans a period of four years and the purchase would involve making escalating payments of up to a total of U.S. $1 million plus two percent NSR (Net Smelter Return). The claim located in the state of Sonora, Mexico, called "Ofelia," has already been assayed for gold, with rock chip samples containing more than 1 oz. of Gold –Au-.

The LOI provides Tamino with a 90-day period in which to complete due diligence and sign a definitive agreement by March 6, 2019. Pursuant to the LOI, Tamino could then exercise the option by performing the payment commitments mentioned above.

The geological model of the property consists of an epithermal vein system that is like other local properties in which Tamino has an interest. The properties have a strong content of Iron Oxides Fe2O3 (hematite, goethite and siltstone), with moderate amounts of Iron Carbonates FeCO3 (Siderite and Ankerite); here one can clearly observe breccia fragments within the same mineralized structure due to pressure caused by SEISMIC alteration and igneous metamorphism.

This consistency makes the property useful and valuable in Tamino's larger plan with nearby properties.

Ofelia belongs to Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a partner of Imdex Inc., www.imdex.com. The firm is a geologic consulting firm with operations and a 30-year history of success. The current owners have held Ofelia since the 1990s. Imdex Inc./Minera Cascabel is currently led by Dr. Peter Megaw and Mr. Porfirio Padilla. Dr. Megaw is also chief exploration officer of MAG Silver (NYSE-TSE). Mr. Padilla is an experienced geologist providing consultation to the world's most highly regarded mining companies. Tamino's CEO, Pedro Villagran-Garcia, comments: "TINO shareholders are moving closer to Tamino increasing its chances to be able to achieve successful and sustainable project development with this step. Our environmental crew is en route to the property in the next few weeks to start to work on an assessment and propel this to a higher level. The location is strategic and our agreement partners are reliable."

The Letter of Intent assures Tamino that it will be able to complete the acquisition when funding is in place, providing comfort to prospective Tamino backers.

Mr. Villagran-Garcia adds: "Tamino's top priority now becomes the commissioning of a high-quality NI 43-101 report. Its purpose is to disclose all pertinent information about Tamino's mining properties and rights in a manner that is accepted in the industry and by regulators. The report will also set forth a path to commercialization of these assets. Crucially, the NI 43-101 report will enable us to further explore utilizing modern exploration methods. The property was a past gold producer; old workings are found in the property which increase the possibility to succeed as our ability to encounter solid underground evidence of precious metals increases".

"With an eye on the future, we will also continue gathering additional rights in other locations, as circumstances permit, by expanding our horizons to Central Sonora, too. It is my goal to leverage decades-long experience in this industry and to harness emerging industry trends. We are only interested in a top-quality, progressive operation, generating a positive impact for shareholders as well as in the local communities in which we will operate. That's why the quality of our partners in the transaction announced today is key."

