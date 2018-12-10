Viva Gold Commences Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2018 - Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture: VAU; OTCBB: VAUCF) (the “Company” or “Viva”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 1,500 meter reverse circulation drill program at its Tonopah gold project. The high-grade, advanced stage Tonopah gold project is located on the prolific Walker Lane trend of western Nevada near the town of Tonopah.



“The focus of this drill program is to infill gaps in drilling between known mineralized structural zones and to further test extensions to known mineralized structures. This work is expected to further grow the resource base towards our goal of one million ounces and to improve the continuity of mineralization in and around the previously defined open pit constrained resources areas of the project,” states James Hesketh, President and CEO.

A goal of this program is to expand the northern and western extents of the Discovery zone. New drill holes will be drilled from the pad locations of previous drill hole TG1810 (15.3 meters at 1.21 g/t including 1.5 meters at 5.68 g/t) and hole TG1807 (39.6 meters at 2.0 g/t) but at different azimuths and dips to focus on prospective gaps identified in the earlier drilling. Additional holes are laid out to infill a wide gap in drilling to the east of the Dauntless zone and other holes are laid out to test extensions to known, high-grade gold bearing structures in the southern extensions of the Dauntless and Potluck zones. The average depth of drilling will be approximately 175 meters.

In addition, the Company is commencing a program of 20 bottle roll metallurgical tests utilizing samples collected from the summer 2018 drill program. The goal of this program is to develop a stronger understanding of cyanide leach gold recovery characteristics by rock type, zone and depth.

The Tonopah property contains a near-surface low-sulfidation epithermal gold system which includes near vertical quartz-adularia-gold veins hosted by the Palmetto Formation argillite and the overlying Tertiary rhyolitic volcanics all within a low-angle zone of mineralization which includes and often parallels an erosion surface discontinuity at the top of the Palmetto. Mineralization has been identified in a series of north-striking extensional structural zones within an overall mineralized trend along the north-northwest Walker Lane trend, covering an area over 2,000 meters long and 300 meters wide.



All technical information which is included in this statement has been reviewed and approved by Thomas C. Matthews of Gustavson Associates LLC. Mr. Matthews is independent of the Company and a qualified person, pursuant to the meaning of such terms in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers from the Town of Tonopah. Viva’s management team has extensive experience in mining exploration, development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as “VAU”, on the OTCBB in the US as “VAUCF” and on the Frankfurt exchange under “7PB”. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

