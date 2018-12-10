Aura Announces Suspension of Operations at San Andres

ROAD TOWN, Dec. 10, 2018 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) announces that the San Andres mine has suspended mining operations due to the illegal occupation of its private lands. The Company will continue to process its heap leach piles until they are depleted.



Rodrigo Barbosa, Aura’s President & CEO commented, "We are obviously extremely disappointed and frustrated that we have experienced another invasion from a small number of individuals. These illegal actions are having a disastrous impact on the local communities, employees, vendors and contractors. We have the support of the communities shown through local agreements and a number of large community marches."

The Company continues to work with the local and national governments to resolve this situation and remains cautiously confident that the Ministerio Público and local police will enforce the rule of law in Honduras, however until such time as a satisfactory outcome is achieved, operations may remain suspended.



At this time, the Company is not updating its gold production and cash cost guidance.

Further updates on the situation at San Andres will be provided as they become available.

About Aura Minerals

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas.

The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine. in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. The Company has completed an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil to determine if a re-start of the mine is feasible. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

Aura is focused on responsible, sustainable growth and strives to operate to the highest environmental and safety standards and in a socially responsible manner at all of its operations.

For further information on Aura, please visit Aura’s web site at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Ryan Goodman

VP, Legal Affairs and Business Development

305-239-9332

Email: info@auraminerals.com

Website: www.auraminerals.com

