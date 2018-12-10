GSLR Fails to Comply With an Order of the Court

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2018 - GSLR has failed to comply with a Superior Court order to submit documents and undertakings related to the Judicial review.



On November 30th, 2018 Canada Carbon’s lawyers attended Superior Court and presented a motion regarding the conduct of GSLR and their failure to adhere to previously agreed court imposed deadlines for the submission of documents and undertakings. A new timetable was filed in Superior Court and Justice Mongeon ordered both parties to comply with it.

The date of December 7th, 2018 was the final deadline for the submission by GSLR of the many documents and completion of the numerous undertakings related to examinations for discovery that were done by Canada Carbon’s lawyers. To-date, Canada Carbon has not received the said documents and undertakings.

Executive Chairman and CEO, R. Bruce Duncan asserted, “It is now clear to us that GSLR is either unwilling or unable to provide evidence to substantiate their position even when so ordered by a Judge of the Superior Court. GSLR continues to defy deadlines imposed by the court for the sole purpose of delaying the trial.”

CANADA CARBON INC.



"R. Bruce Duncan"

CEO and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (604) 685-6375

F: (604) 909-1163

