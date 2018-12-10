Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
GSLR Fails to Comply With an Order of the Court

16:02 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2018 - GSLR has failed to comply with a Superior Court order to submit documents and undertakings related to the Judicial review.

On November 30th, 2018 Canada Carbon’s lawyers attended Superior Court and presented a motion regarding the conduct of GSLR and their failure to adhere to previously agreed court imposed deadlines for the submission of documents and undertakings. A new timetable was filed in Superior Court and Justice Mongeon ordered both parties to comply with it.

The date of December 7th, 2018 was the final deadline for the submission by GSLR of the many documents and completion of the numerous undertakings related to examinations for discovery that were done by Canada Carbon’s lawyers. To-date, Canada Carbon has not received the said documents and undertakings.

Executive Chairman and CEO, R. Bruce Duncan asserted, “It is now clear to us that GSLR is either unwilling or unable to provide evidence to substantiate their position even when so ordered by a Judge of the Superior Court. GSLR continues to defy deadlines imposed by the court for the sole purpose of delaying the trial.”

CANADA CARBON INC.

R. Bruce Duncan
CEO and Director

Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com
P: (604) 685-6375
F: (604) 909-1163

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).


Mineninfo

Canada Carbon Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.canadacarbon.com


