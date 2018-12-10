Minera IRL Reports Results of AGM

LIMA, Perú, Dec. 10, 2018 -- Minera IRL Ltd. ("Minera IRL" or the "Company"), (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL), the Latin America gold mining company, is pleased to announce that it held its annual general meeting (the “AGM”) on 06 December 2018 in Vancouver, Canada and that the Company’s shareholders adopted all of the resolutions presented, receiving the annual financial statements, re-electing the two incumbent directors and re-appointing the incumbent auditor. Each of these resolutions was adopted by the affirmative vote of over 99% of the votes cast at the meeting.



Management believes that the results of the November 30, 2016, annual general meeting, at which only Gerardo Perez was elected, represent the beginning of a period of stability which has steadily improved in 2017 and 2018. Since November 30, 2016, Messrs. Diego Benavides, Michael Iannacone, Jesus Lema and Santiago Valverde were added to the Board and none of them have resigned, been removed or failed to stand for re-election. At the Company’s annual general meeting held December 6, 2018, the only two directors up for re-election – Jesus Lema and Santiago Valverde – were elected by an overwhelming majority of 99.2% of the votes cast.

Gerardo Perez, the Company’s Executive Chairman, speaking for all of management, thanked the shareholders for the result, saying “all of us at the Company truly appreciate this demonstration of shareholder support. We believe that we are well on the way to delivering measurable improvements at the Corihuarmi mine, results about COFIDE and new financing options to the Ollachea project, and we are looking forward to confirming that this shareholder support is deserved.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera ​​IRL ​​Limited Gerardo Pérez +51 1 418 - 1230 Chairman Diego Benavides +51 1 418 - 1230 Director and CEO Carlos Ruiz de Castilla +1 778 387 5434 Chief Financial Officer



