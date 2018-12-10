HAWKEYE Completes 1,436 Line Kilometre Airborne Geophysical Survey over Its Five Barkerville Properties

VANCOUVER, December 10, 2018 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX-V: HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce that it has completed an airborne magnetic geophysical survey over its five Barkerville properties. The survey was originally announced on December 3, 2018 (news release No. 304 - 2018), and the properties are located between 17 and 45 kilometres south of the town of Barkerville, BC, Canada. The survey was flown at 150 metre line spacings using a Geotech Ltd. airborne magnetometer system for a total of 1,436 line kilometres. The magnetic survey is intended to provide the structural and geological framework for ground-based exploration for disseminated and vein-style gold mineralization on the properties. HAWKEYE looks forward to receipt of project deliverables, completing interpretation of the compiled geophysical and geological data, and developing targets for follow-up programs to be undertaken during the 2019 field season.

The Company's Barkerville properties are situated within the Cariboo Gold Belt, an area that has produced over 4.5 million ounces of gold from alluvial and lode deposits. In their 2018 Corporate Update, Barkerville Gold Mines published a resource of 1.60 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated categories (8.1 million tonnes grading 6.1 g/t Au) and 2.16 million ounces of gold in the inferred category (12.7 million tonnes grading 5.2 g/t Au) from their Cariboo Gold projects, which are located approximately 40 km to the north-northwest of Hawkeye's Barkerville properties (www.barkervillegold.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/CorporateUpdateSeptember11_2018-1.pdf).

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P. Geo., a senior geologist with CJ Greig & Associates Ltd. and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mitchell has prepared, reviewed and validated the technical information contained in this release.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific BC Golden Triangle, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with blue sky discovery potential. Our aim is to make discoveries which have the potential for production and cash flow, but in doing so to manage our business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.

Per:

"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO

Vancouver: (604) 908-8511

Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com

Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

SOURCE: Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc.