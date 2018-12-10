Stellar Africagold Annual General Meeting Postponed to December 18, 2018

Vancouver, December 10, 2018 - John Cumming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is announces:

Annual General Meeting Postponed

As a result of postal disruptions and delivery delays due to the labour negotiations and concurrent job action at Canada Post the Company is postponing its Annual General Meeting originally set for December 11 to 1 o'clock p.m. December 18, 2018.

The decision by management to postpone the meeting will allow additional time for delivery of the Annual General Meeting Information Circular and Proxy to shareholders.

The Company is also extending the time for the return of proxies. Proxies will be accepted up to the close of business December 17, 2018. Online proxy voting will remain available and during this period of labour disruptions shareholders are recommended to use online voting and rather than the postal services.

If you are a registered shareholder, you can also access the Proxy at www.sedar.com under Stellar AfricaGold and the filing date of November 21, 2018) and for this meeting only, you may return your proxy directly to the Company via email at stellarafricagoldinformation@gmail.com. If you are voting this way please legibly print your name on the proxy to assist with tabulation. Please note that the Company cannot guarantee to match your proxy to your registered shareholding but will make every reasonable commercial effort to do so, and management will try its best to count every vote.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with offices in Vancouver, BC and Montreal, QC, and operations concentrated in West Africa and in Quebec.

In addition to developing its Balandougou Gold Project in Guinea including construction of a 150 tonnes per day gravity mill to test process a 15,000 tonnes bulk sample by gravity extraction only, the Company also owns 100% of the Opawica project in the Chibougamau mining camp, Quebec. As announced on September 8, 2018, Stellar closed the Opawica Sale in escrow subject to the receipt of shareholder approval.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by independent consultant Greg Isenor, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

John Cumming, President & CEO, Stellar AfricaGold Inc., or Maurice Giroux, VP Exploration, Stellar AfricaGold Inc.,

4908 Pine Crescent, Vancouver, BC, V6M 3P6, 1035 West Laurier Street, Suite 201, Montreal, QC H2V 2L1.

Email: stellarafricagoldinformation@gmail.com Email: mgiroux.stellar@gmail.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

