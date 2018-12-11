Vanadian Energy Closes $1,250,000 Private Placement and Acquisition of Huzyk Creek Vanadium Property

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2018 - Vanadian Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: VEC), announces that the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement of 5,000,000 flow through shares ("FT shares") at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of $500,000, and 9,375,000 non-flow though units ("Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of $750,000. Each non-flow through unit consists of one common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.17 per common share until December 10, 2020.

The shares issued are subject to a hold period expiring April 11, 2019. Finders' fees totalling $34,620 were paid in consideration for services rendered in connection with the Financing. The Company intends to use the proceeds from this private placement for exploration and development of the Company's Huzyk Creek in Manitoba, as well as for general working capital.

The Company is also pleased to announced, further to its news release on September 5, 2018, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has granted final approval of the definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Rocas del Norte Incorporated ("Rocas del Norte" or the "Vendor") whereby the Company has the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the Huzyk Creek Vanadium Property (the "Property"), in north-central Manitoba.

The Property is located approximately 75 kilometres southeast of the town of Snow Lake, Manitoba and consists of a Mineral Exploration License ("MEL") covering approximately 216 square kilometres. In addition to the exploration property optioned from Rocas Del Norte, the Company has added additional prospective ground adjacent to the MEL discussed above. An additional 231 square kilometres has been staked for an overall total property position of approximately 447 square kilometres.

This area has seen significant exploration for base metal mineralization as it lies within the projected extension of both the Flin Flon/Snow Lake belt as well as the Thompson Nickel Belt. Historically the region has seen no exploration for Vanadium.

A historic drill core resampling program by the property vendors (the "Vendors") has discovered a broad zone of vanadium mineralization. Resampling of a 1997 drill hole (NIM-19) returned a total of 68 meters @ 0.14% V 2 O 5 hosted within a sequence of meta-sediments associated with sulphides. Individual V 2 O 5 values up to 0.6% over 0.6 meters were noted within this mineralized interval. Significantly, mineralization is open down hole, with the drill hole ending in a sequence of meta-sediments with elevated V 2 O 5 values. No other known historic drill holes have been completed on this mineralized zone. At this time the strike, dip and lateral extent of mineralization is not known.

A review of assessment file data by the Company's personnel has outlined additional widespread vanadium anomalies in historic drilling throughout the property. Individual values ranging from below detection to 0.20% V 2 O 5 have been reported as part of limited selective geochemical sampling in drill core. Widespread meta-sedimentary intervals with elevated sulphide content are also commonly noted in historic drill logs.

The mineralized interval is associated with a 1.5 kilometer long ground electromagnetic induction (EM) geophysical anomaly. This ground EM anomaly is associated with a longer, multi-kilometre airborne geophysical anomaly. This geophysical work was completed by previous exploration companies in the region, and the geophysical data was submitted for assessment work at the Manitoba Mining Recorders office.

Under the terms of the Agreement with Rocas del Norte, the Company can earn an initial 49% interest in the Property by making staged payments over 3 years to the Vendor totalling $215,000 ($25,000 upon signing), issuing $180,000 of the Company's shares and completing $2,500,000 of exploration on the Property. The payments are as follows:

$25,000 in cash and 250,000 post-consolidation common shares upon approval by the TSX Venture Exchange;

$50,000 in cash, $50,000 in shares, and $250,000 in exploration expenditures by the first anniversary date of the Agreement;

$60,000 in cash, $50,000 in shares and $750,000 in exploration expenditures by the second anniversary date of the Agreement ; and

$80,000 in cash, $50,000 in shares and $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures by the third anniversary date of the Agreement.

The Company can earn an additional 21% interest with a cash payment of $125,000 and the issuance of $50,000 of the Company's common shares to the Vendor, along with completing $2,225,000 of exploration on the Property which will include a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) study.

The Company can earn the remaining 30% interest in the Property, for a total 100% interest, in the Huzyk Creek Project by completing a pre-feasibility study within 24 months of the 4th anniversary of the Agreement, along with a payment of $500,000 to the Vendor.

A National Instrument 43-101 geological report for the Huzyk Creek Property has been prepared in connection with the Agreement and will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

