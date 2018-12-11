EnviroLeach Technologies Begins Construction of Phase 2 at Vancouver Plant

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2018 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQB: EVLLF) (7N2: FSE) is pleased to provide the following corporate update:



Update on Vancouver E-Waste Facility:

We are pleased to announce that the EnviroLeach Board of Directors has approved the funding and commencement of Phase 2 of the Vancouver facility development. This phase includes the development of version 2.0 of chemical treatment plant.

This phase of the plant will consist of the continuous chemical treatment of the organic/light fraction produced by the current concentrate line, followed by secondary density separation, proprietary attrition scrubbing, agitation, dissolution of the metals into aqueous solution, solid/liquid separation and finally the extraction of the precious metals from the pregnant solution. The barren solution is then regenerated and reused. The resulting dried tailings will be shipped to our partner and will be repurposed in the manufacturing of cement products.

Many improvements and enhancements have been made to the chemical formula and processes leading to a significantly reduced leach cycle time, lower chemical consumption and improved recoveries.

The entire process operates in a near zero environmental footprint with no landfilling of waste, no atmospheric off-gassing and no water effluent. This results in the most economic and ecologically friendly Printed Circuit Board “PCB” recycling process in the world.

The anticipated completion date of Phase 2 is estimated for Q2 2019.

Duane Nelson, CEO, states; “Following the successful launch of the dry concentrate line in our Vancouver facility, the next step is to develop our chemical treatment line. This exclusive process will allow us to maximize the recovery of precious metals from the organic/light fraction following concentration. This improved process is similar to the existing Memphis facility but will now run as a continuous process which reduces the size of the plant considerably, increases throughput, streamlines both the operation and efficiencies.

The completion of this plant will also allow us to showcase and demonstrate our complete proprietary and environmentally friendly solution to current and future potential partners in the OEM, recycling, smelting and refining industries.”

Improved Economic and Environmental Benefits

The commercial, socioeconomic and environmental benefits and advantages of the EnviroLeach enhanced process are significant. They include:

A 70% + reduction of PCB materials going to smelters/refiners

A 93%+ reduction of organic materials going to smelters/refiners, significantly reducing carbon emissions

The upgrading of metals to smelters/refiners which increases the payable metals content



The only cost-effective domestic solution to the treatment of low-grade PCB based E-waste

The capital investment for the process plant is comparatively low, both phases of the Vancouver facility is projected to cost $4 million USD with a designed capacity of 20 tonnes of PCB per day. This plant offers the exclusive ability to concentrate low-grade boards without loss of precious metals in the organic/light fraction and produce a high-grade metal, low-grade organic based concentrate appealing to all smelters and refiners.

The expansion of the E-waste business further capitalizes on the corporate plan to decrease the risk profile by building a multifaceted revenue model that includes contributions from both the mining and E-waste industrial sectors.

Upcoming ROTH Investor Summit:

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. is proud to announce that we have been invited to the “6th Annual ROTH New Industrials Corporate Access Day” December 11, 2018 in New York, NY.

This invitation-only event will give institutional investors from around the world the opportunity to interact with senior management, Duane Nelson, CEO & President and Todd Beavis, Vice President – Corporate Development. This opportunity allows attending institutional investors to participate in 1-on-1 format to delve further into their business strategies and ascertain how they are positioned for continued growth in the New Industrial Economy.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company and near-term gold producer that is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and E-Waste sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, non-strong acid water-based, near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives to ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners, EnviroLeach’s technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

