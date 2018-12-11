Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
New Pacific Metals Reports 2018 AGM Results

12:55 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2018 - New Pacific Metals Corp.. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: NUAG / OTCQX: NUPMF) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated October 25, 2018, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the annual general meeting of the shareholders held on December 10, 2018 (the “AGM”).

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For Withheld Votes
Director Number Percentage Number Percentage
Dr. Rui Feng 92,754,423 99.99 % 6,634 0.01 %
Jack Austin 92,754,423 99.99 % 6,634 0.01 %
David Kong 92,754,423 99.99 % 6,634 0.01 %
Greg Hawkins 92,754,423 99.99 % 6,634 0.01 %
John McCluskey 92,754,423 99.99 % 6,634 0.01 %
Martin Wafforn 92,754,423 99.99 % 6,634 0.01 %

Shareholders, at the AGM, voted 99.98% in favour of approving the stock option plan. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in the Potosi Department of Bolivia, the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada and the RZY Project in Qinghai Province, China. Its largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc., and Pan American Silver Corp., one of the world's largest primary silver producers, which operates six mines, including the San Vicente mine located in the Potosi­ Department of Bolivia.

For further information, contact:
New Pacific Metals Corp.,
Gordon Neal
President
Phone: (604) 633-1368
Fax: (604) 669-9387
info@newpacificmetals.com
www.newpacificmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


