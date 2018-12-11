Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Melkior - Maseres Drill Permit Received

14:12 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Timmins, Ontario / TheNewswire / Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") is pleased to announce receipt of the drilling permit for the for the Maseres Project. The drill permit for the Maseres Project provides for 64 drill set-up areas. The set-up areas permitted are generally centered on areas located approximately 50m south-west of each of the VTEM EM anomalies within the area of the new grid. Priority targets identified from the preliminary IP pseudo sections will be targeted to commence the drill program as soon as practicably feasible.

A 46 line-kilometer induced polarization survey is currently being conducted by GEOPHYSIQUE TMC from Val-d'Or. Data collection for the IP survey is expected to be completed by December 24, 2018. Additional IP pseudo sections have been published on the Melkior website, the most recent being L15+00N (http://www.melkior.com/ip/).

Jim Deluce, CEO of Melkior remarks, "Melkior has aggressively advanced the Maseres Project since it was staked in March 2017. To take a project of this magnitude from staking to drill ready status in less than two years is a major accomplishment. All of the geological information we have acquired has reinforced our interpretation that Maseres could be a generational exploration opportunity. The ongoing IP survey is providing us with the detail we need to spot some intelligent drill holes. We intend to have drill core assay results published before our second anniversary. Melkior is committed to building value for its shareholders."

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 705-267-4000

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Mineninfo

Melkior Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.melkior.com


Minenprofile
