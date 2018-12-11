Mason Graphite Announces Involvement in a New Endeavor In The Li-ion Battery Industry Led by Propulsion Quebec

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2018 - Mason Graphite Inc. (“Mason Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to be part of “Propulsion Québec”, Quebec’s cluster for smart and electric transportation, which has a mission to rally the entire sector around joint projects aimed at positioning Quebec as a global leader in developing and implementing smart and electric modes of ground transportation.



Mason Graphite is also proud to participate in a new study commissioned last week by Propulsion Québec which will focus on the development of Quebec's lithium-ion battery industry and help the Quebec industry take the lead in projects improving the life cycle of batteries.

In a recent communication, Propulsion Québec indicated: “The study will be carried out with financial support from Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation du Québec and Société de développement de Shawinigan. It represents a concrete initiative by major Quebec players in the fields of transportation electrification and energy storage. These players want to use their expertise and competitive edge to strategically position Quebec in the production of batteries, from the extraction of raw materials to the recycling of their components. The study will be carried out in the months ahead and will profile the lithium-ion battery industry and analyze opportunities for Quebec in battery component and cell manufacturing and end-of-life battery recycling. The study results are due to be delivered in the Spring of 2019. A committee of independent experts will be set up to support the study.”

Benoît Gascon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mason Graphite commented: “We welcome the efforts led by Propulsion Québec. Once again, the Québec Government is demonstrating its commitment towards a clean future. Its dedication in supporting the entire supply chain, of which natural graphite is a key component, will help to ensure the local development of the industry. We are confident that Mason Graphite can and will play an instrumental role in this development that would benefit the North Shore area and beyond.”

More information about Propulsion Quebec and this specific announcement can be found at: https://propulsionquebec.com/

About Mason Graphite and the Lac Guéret Project

Mason Graphite is a Canadian mining and processing company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lac Guéret natural graphite deposit located in northeastern Québec. The Company is led by a highly experienced team that has over five decades of experience in graphite production, sales, and research and development. For more information, visit www.masongraphite.com.

