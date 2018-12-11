CROPS provides update on recent activities and announces issuance of shares for debenture interest

Vancouver, December 11, 2018 - CROPS Inc. . (TSXV:COPS) is developing the Bayovar 12 Phosphate deposit located 40 km from the Pacific Coast in the Sechura District of northern Peru. The Bayovar 12 concession hosts a large reserve of highly reactive sedimentary phosphate rock - a key raw material input for phosphate fertilizers, and more importantly in today's market place, a key ingredient for the manufacture of many industrialized phosphorous based chemical compounds.

As the market for phosphate rock for the fertilizer industry remained soft throughout 2018, early in the year Management of CROPS began looking at the industrial use of phosphorous. The management team was tasked with looking at the various uses of the element, the supply/demand outlook and price. With over 90% of phosphate rock produced around the world being allocated to the production of phosphate based fertilizers, most of the remaining supply is used to make white or yellow phosphorous, commonly known as P4.

The production of this material serves the speciality chemical market and the pricing of P4 makes this a highly profitable market with firm pricing, growing demand and restricted supply. For the past several years there has been no available P4 production supply in the Americas or Europe to fill the growing strong demand, coming primarily from the flame and fire retardant industry (forest fires), lubricant additives industry and the battery market. During the 2017/2018 period several large European chemical groups and North American private equity funds have concluded large acquisitions to enter these markets.

All of the required material inputs to produce and transport P4 are readily available at Bayovar 12, and initial desk top studies completed by management with the aid of P4 consultants indicate that P4 can be produced at Bayovar 12 at potentially competitive prices; however a feasibility study will need to be conducted to confirm this.

To that end, Management is in discussion with several large consumers of P4 who seek supply chain vertical integration. We are optimistic that during the early months of 2019 these ongoing discussions could result in a feasibility study at Bayovar 12, to be financed by a joint venture or strategic partnership with one or more of the international players in this market.

The Company also announces that it proposes, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to issue a total of 250,000 common shares to pay quarterly interest installments totaling $12,500 due under previously issued convertible debentures. The number of shares to be issued is based on an annual interest rate of 10% and a deemed issuance price per common share of $0.05.

About CROPS

CROPS is developing the Bayovar 12 phosphate deposit located 40 km from the coast in the Sechura District of northern Peru. Bayovar 12 hosts a large resource of highly-reactive sedimentary phosphate rock - a key raw material input for phosphate fertilizers and vital to world food production. Reactive phosphate rock from Sechura is a natural, slow-release source of phosphorus that can be applied directly to crops. As well, elemental phosphorus from Bayovar 12 can be used in various industrial applications.

