VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2018 - WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”) has received assay results from an eight-hole drill program completed on September 29, 2018 at its Bonaparte property located near Kamloops, BC.



The 591.32-meter drill program was designed to evaluate the potential for extending to depth known, near-surface high grade gold mineralization exposed along the Crow-Grey Jay-Owl vein structure where a 3,700-tonne surface bulk sample in 1994 recovered 98 kilograms of gold.

“Once again, drilling in the Discovery Zone area of Bonaparte has generated encouraging results,” said WestKam President and CEO Matt Wayrynen. “When combined with past work, especially our successful historical bulk sampling, these results further reinforce our premise that Bonaparte may host a significant gold resource.”

The company will be analysing and incorporating the results into plans for continued exploration. “Our intent is to look at the next phases of exploration at Bonaparte on a property-wide scale,” added Wayrynen. “This comprehensive approach will begin with the upcoming 2019 season.”

Drilling was completed from three drill setups spaced 10 meters and 15 meters apart, targeting between 10 and 40 meters below the historic surface bulk sample. Three drill holes each were collared from the first two drill pads while the remaining two drill holes were collared from the southern most drill setup.

Table of Significant Results

Hole 2018-02: 0.94 g/t Au over 1.2 meters (28.0 to 29.2m) Hole 2018-04: 5.29 g/t Au over 2.0 meters (32.3 to 34.3m) including 9.79 g/t Au over 0.9 meters (32.3 to 33.2m) Hole 2018-06: 9.78 g/t Au over 0.2 meters (23.3 to 23.5m) Hole 2018-07: 11.9 g/t Au over 1.1 meters (37.1 to 38.2m)

Further drilling is recommended to follow up on historical, near-surface high grade gold intercepts to develop a near-surface resource.



To date the bulk of the historical drilling has concentrated in the central to northern portions of the quartz vein system, while additional drilling is further recommended to the south along strike where a historical trench in 1989 uncovered a shear zone in quartz diorite containing four-to-five, 3-centimeter quartz veins returning 21.02 g/t Au over 1.5m and a 1998 drill hole which intersected the south Crow extension returning 11.326 g/t Au over a 3-meter estimated true width. The location of these intercepts demonstrates the potential for vein extension to the south beneath the overlying Miocene Chilcotin Group basalts where Volterra 3D Induced Polarization and magnetic geophysical surveys in 2013 and 2014 successfully delineated anomalous chargeability and resistivity zones and parallel features for Discovery Zone style Au-vein targets which extend over 2 kilometers in length.

The historical Cooler Creek Cu-Au soil geochemical anomalies lie east of the Discovery Zone where 2013/2014 geophysical surveys identified several parallel conductivity and chargeability trends extending 2 kilometers from the Discovery Zone to the southeast through the Cooler Creek soil anomalies. Outcrop is limited in the valley by glacial till cover.

Historical prospecting and sampling along the Cooler Creek trend located an angular boulder of quartz vein float grading 74 g/t Au, while individual soil sample results returned values up to 3,270 ppb Au in soil. In 2015 a drill hole located along the northern limits of the historical soil geochemical survey and the 2013/2014 Volterra 3D IP and magnetic geophysical surveys intersected 7.88 g/t Au, 38.4 g/t Ag and 0.33% Cu over 1.0 meter core width. This zone is open to extension to the north and south.

Several contrasting resistivity/chargeability anomalies on strike to the south of the Crow-Grey Jay-Owl vein system and contrasting chargeability/resistivity with coincident Cu-Au soil geochemical anomalies along the Cooler Creek trend provide excellent drill targets for follow up in the coming year.

About WestKam Gold Corp.

WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.westkamgold.com.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed by R. Kemp P.Geo a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Matt Wayrynen”

Matthew J. Wayrynen, President & CEO

WestKam Gold Corp.

Suite 900, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1 Contact: Investor Relations

ir@westkamgold.com

www.westkamgold.com

