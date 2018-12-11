Clean Commodities Corp. Option Partner Announces VTEM Survey at East Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2018 /CNW/ - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") announces that its option partner, Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt"), has provided an update regarding its winter work program at the East Preston Uranium Project ("East Preston") located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Azincourt has engaged Geotech Ltd. to conduct a helicopter-borne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Max) and Magnetic survey over the southeastern portion of the East Preston Project to complete survey coverage over the entire project area.

The planned survey will consist of 498 line-km with 300m line spacing and 1,000m tie-line spacing – identical parameters to the previous VTEM™ Max survey, and ties directly into the previous flight lines. Flight lines are oriented NW-SE, perpendicular to the NE-SW trending structural and conductor trends of the basement rocks at East Preston.

Geotech Ltd., the sole provider of the VTEM™ Max platform, has a system currently active in Saskatchewan and plans to commence the East Preston survey in mid-December. Weather permitting, the survey is expected to require 5-7 days and will be completed by year-end.

Azincourt has applied for drill permits at East Preston and upon receipt is planning an approximate 10+ hole, 2000-2500-meter diamond drill program of inclined drill holes to test the structurally-controlled basement uranium deposit model. Drill targets have been prioritized based on stacking of airborne and ground electromagnetic and ground gravity geophysical data interpretation.

Historical Work

Azincourt is currently earning towards a 70% interest in the 25,000+ hectare East Preston project as part of an option agreement with Clean Commodities Corp. and Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbor"). Extensive regional exploration work at East Preston was completed in 2013-14, including airborne electromagnetic (VTEM), magnetic and radiometric surveys. Three prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property. The three distinct corridors have a total strike length of over 25 km, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date have identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

Only one of the corridors has been drill tested to-date, successfully intersecting structurally disrupted graphitic metasedimentary rocks and anomalous pathfinder elements (including uranium) at the Swoosh S6 target using a combination of Horizontal Loop EM (HLEM) and gravity as primary targeting tools.

Azincourt Geophysical Work - Winter 2018

Azincourt completed a winter geophysical exploration program in January-February 2018 that generated a significant amount of new drill targets within the previously untested corridors while refining additional targets near the previous drilling along the Swoosh corridor.

The work included 51.5 km of grid preparation (line cutting/picketing), 46.1 km of horizontal loop electromagnetic (HLEM), and 40.6 km of ground gravity along the previously known airborne helicopter VTEM conductive trends.

Ground-truthing work confirmed the airborne conductive trends and more accurately located the conductor axes for future drill testing. The gravity survey identified areas along the conductors with a gravity low signature, which is often associated with alteration, fault/structural disruption and potentially, uranium mineralization. The combination/stacking of positive features will assist prioritizing targets for testing first.

The Main Grid shows multiple long linear conductors with flexural changes in orientation and offsets breaks in the vicinity of interpreted fault lineaments – classic targets for basement-hosted unconformity uranium deposits. These are not just simple basement conductors; they are clearly upgraded/enhanced prospectivity targets because of the structural complexity.

Targets

The targets are basement-hosted unconformity related uranium deposits similar to NexGen's Arrow deposit and Cameco's Eagle Point mine. East Preston is near the southern edge of the western Athabasca Basin, where targets are in a near-surface environment without Athabasca sandstone cover – therefore they are relatively shallow targets but can have great depth extent when discovered. The project ground is located along a parallel conductive trend between the PLS-Arrow trend and Cameco's Centennial deposit (Virgin River-Dufferin Lake trend).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Richard Kusmirski, P.Geo., M.Sc., Skyharbour's Head Technical Advisor and a Qualified Person.

