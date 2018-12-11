Rimrock Gold Corp. Announces Branding and Marketing Agreement with Global Advertising Corp.

Las Vegas, Dec. 11, 2018 - LAS VEGAS, December 11, 2018 -- Rimrock Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: RMRK) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Acqua Cannabis Corp (“Acqua”) has entered into a Marketing Agreement with Global Advertising Corp. (“Global”). Global will assist Acqua in the branding of Acqua’s new CBD product line, and will promote and market Acqua’s products all across South Florida. The Agreement is a one-year term for a one-time payment of $25,000.

Dr. Hugo Romeu, COO of Acqua stated, “We believe Global will be highly successful in driving Acqua’s brand awareness campaign but more importantly Acqua’s credibility and trust with customers. Acqua will benefit greatly from this relationship as Global is a well-respected company with experience in both rebranding products, and political campaigns in Florida. This marketing agreement will strengthen our position in the growing CBD market in Florida, and will underline our ambitious growth plans in this sector.”

