Magnesium Ingot Produced and Proof of Concept Completed

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / TheNewswire / December11, 2018 - Nevada Clean Magnesium, Inc. (TSXV: NVM; Frankfurt-M1V; OTC Pink Sheets: MLYFF) (The "Company") is pleased to announce: the technical team under the guidance of James Sever, P. Eng., has produced a magnesium ingot from dolomite secured from the Tami-Mosi property.

Left to Right - Dolomite Rock from Tami Mosi Property

and Magnesium Ingot



Click Image To View Full Size

This completes the proof of concept stage allowing the technical team to develop an efficient pilot furnace capable of producing 2 kilograms of magnesium metal per hour.

The company has also engaged Silvertip Design NW for the design drawings for the silicothermic reduction unit.

Sam Ataya, CEO states, "This is a major mile stone that clears the path for the company to move forward in a significant way."

The technical portion of this press release was prepared under the supervision and review of James Sever, P. Eng., and Director of Nevada Clean Magnesium. Mr. Sever is a non-independent qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include that we will conduct and close a private placement and that we can become a major U.S. producer and distributor of primary, high grade, low cost magnesium metal. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic, we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. We may not be able to close with interested investors on our intended private placement because of perceived risks or market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

To Reach Nevada Clean Magnesium Please Contact:

John Ulmer, Investor Relations at (778) 994-6453

For additional information please visit our website at http://www.nevadacmi.com or view our profile at http://www.sedar.com.

You may also follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.