Ucore Updates on Intent to Exercise Option to Purchase IBC

Halifax, December 11, 2018 - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of the law firm of Cox & Palmer as the Company's Canadian legal counsel to respond to certain erroneous public assertions made by IBC Advanced Technologies Inc. ("IBC") and Mr. Steve Izatt on November 26, 2018, regarding the Company's Option to Purchase IBC (the "OTP"), and to commence with a related court application.

The OTP was signed by IBC and the holders of the majority of its shares in March 2015. Ucore and its legal counsel are of the position that the OTP, as last amended by all parties on June 1, 2016 is a legally binding contract agreed to by Ucore, IBC and the majority of IBC shareholders.

Pursuant to the terms of the OTP, the Company must deliver a Notice of Commencement ("NOC") to IBC by March 16, 2019 (corrected from March 14, 2019 in previous press releases) in order to initiate proceedings to later complete the acquisition of IBC. The Company intends to deliver the NOC on or before this date.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. is a development-phase company focused on rare metals resources, extraction and beneficiation technologies with near term potential for production, growth and scalability. The Company has a 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Mine. On March 31, 2014, Ucore announced the unanimous support of the Alaska State Legislature for Senate Bill 99 (2014), which authorized the AIDEA to issue up to USD $145 Million in bonds for the infrastructure and construction costs of the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future activities or circumstances such as arbitration, mediation, negotiation, settlement, financing(s), business acquisition activities, business development activities, timelines, events and/or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Ucore has assumed that IBC will be willing to negotiate to resolve the parties' concerns while avoiding lengthy litigation and that the outcome of the process will represent a successful settlement for all parties. Ucore has also assumed that it will in the near future be able to obtain interim financing and sufficient additional financing to acquire IBC in compliance with the terms contemplated in the existing agreements with IBC and its shareholders holding a majority of its shares. Ucore has also assumed that there will be no material adverse findings in its upcoming expected comprehensive due diligence review of IBC. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to acquire IBC (including the non-acquisition payments owed under the previous and existing agreements); adverse capital market conditions; unexpected due diligence findings; resistance to or non-compliance by IBC or its key shareholders with the existing agreements; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and mineral separation technologies; the inability of IBC to retain its key staff members and clients; the inability of IBC to protect its intellectual property; unexpected transaction costs or other deal completion setbacks; the availability and procurement of any required interim financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

