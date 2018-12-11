Brunswick Announces Changes to the Board

ROUYN-NORANDA, Dec. 11, 2018 - Brunswick Resources Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Brunswick”) (TSX-Venture Exchange: BRU) announces a change to the Board of Directors and to the management team of the Corporation.



Mr Rodrigue Tremblay has resigned as CFO and as a director of the Corporation to pursue other interests. The Corporation would like to thank him for his years on the Board and wishes him success in his future endeavors. Mr. Mario Colantonio will replace Mr. Tremblay as CFO of the Corporation.

Brunswick Resources Inc. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture (BRU).

About Brunswick Resources Inc.

Brunswick Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company which main asset is located in the Jamesie Region of Northwestern Quebec, in the Chibaugamau mining camp.

