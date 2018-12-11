Goondicum Processing Facility Successfully Completes Month One of Commissioning

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2018 - Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) today updated the market about the commissioning progress being made at its Goondicum Ilmenite Project.



Ilmenite production stockpile



November 2018 Progress

The Goondicum mine commissioning for November progressed largely in line with expectations. Ilmenite production of 1,777 tonnes for the month was 271% above a budget of 478 tonnes. Apatite production of 48 tonne was 30% of budget, as initial focus of the team has been on optimizing the higher value ilmenite production. Focus on apatite will naturally increase throughout the commissioning period. In the final week of November the project successfully moved to a permanent 24-hour, 7 day per week roster. No Lost Time Incidents were recorded during the month.

Commissioning and ramp-up of the project is currently on the scheduled trajectory extending through to Q2 CY2019 as production and sales gradually increase to full capacity. Ilmenite haulage to the port is planned to begin in January and the first ilmenite shipment remains scheduled for Q1 CY2019.

Commissioning Photos

About Melior

Melior is the owner and operator of the Goondicum ilmenite and apatite mine located in Queensland Australia. Further details on Melior and the Goondicum mine can be found at www.meliorresources.com and regulatory filings are available on SEDAR. Melior is incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and has a registered office in Vancouver, British Columbia. Melior is classified as a Tier 1 Mining Issuer under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

