ALX Uranium Corp. Announces Application To Amend Warrants Term

Vancouver, December 11, 2018 - ALX Uranium Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announces that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to amend the term of an aggregate of 2,410,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), which were issued on December 30, 2016 in connection with a non-brokered private placement (see ALX news release dated December 30, 2016).

ALX is seeking to extend the term of the Warrants for an additional two years to a new expiry date of December 30, 2020. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged, at $0.15 per Warrant.

The Company's application to extend the expiry date of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company executes well-designed exploration programs using the latest technologies and has interests in over 200,000 hectares in Saskatchewan, a Province which hosts the richest uranium deposits in the world, a producing gold mine, and demonstrates potential for base metals deposits. ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF". Technical reports are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for several of the Company's active properties.

