Casa Minerals Inc. Discovers 231 g/t Silver, 6.15% Zinc and >1.0%* Copper in Strong Zone of Zinc-Silver-Copper Mineralization located 1 km South of Golden Dragon Discovery on Pitman Project

VANCOUVER, December 12, 2018 - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: Casa; OTC: CASXF; Frankfurt: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") is pleased to announce that recent work on its 100% owned Pitman Property has identified a possibly significant zone of mixed sulphide mineralization in an area located 1 km south of the Company's Golden Dragon ("GD") high grade gold discovery, reported on October 16, 2018. Prospecting, rock and soil geochemical sampling of the newly discovered area that has been named "Dragon Tale" ("DT") returned assays as high as 231 grams per tonne Silver and 6.15% Zinc. Work has not shown limits of the zone but mineralization was found in outcrops in an area of 1.4 km by 0.7 km and possibly-related geochemical soil anomalies continue in all directions.

Mr. Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO, states that "The recent success continues a series of significant discoveries on the 100% owned Pitman Property. We are very pleased with this new mineral zone that is less than 1 km from the Golden Dragon where surface samples as high as 574 grams gold and 109 grams silver per tonne were reported. The new area is easily accessed for further work, including drilling and, possibly, bulk sampling. Considering the close proximity of the discoveries, we are looking at this historic prospect in a new light.".

Casa's Pitman property work since 2008 has included prospecting, geological mapping and geochemical sampling, and has included more than 1009 geochemical soil and 269 rock samples. An airborne geophysical survey was completed in October of this year (results pending data processing). The "DT" zone of mixed sulphides is exposed along a 320 metre length of a recently constructed logging road and irregularly in off-the-road outcroppings. Much of the adjoining terrain is covered by dense forest and by glacial alluvium.

The following table includes analyses of selected samples from bedrock outcroppings:

Sample ID Type Easting Northing Year Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb(g/t) Zn (%) A0038669 Rock 541001 6066119 2018 231.00 >1.00* 1,256 6.15 A0007766 Rock 541016 6066095 2018 181.00 2.11 1,241 0.21 A0038614 Rock 541137 6066146 2018 73.90 0.39 73 0.24 A0007599 Rock 541289 6066174 2018 69.60 2.83 130 0.02 A0007763 Rock 541019 6066098 2018 59.60 0.71 179 7.26 A0007764 Rock 541032 6066068 2018 51.00 0.79 276 1.67 A0038604 Rock 541014 6066128 2018 46.50 0.75 404 2.12 A0007600 Rock 541289 6066174 2018 43.20 0.78 153 0.01 A0038611 Rock 541050 6065968 2018 39.60 0.42 58 0.03 A0038623 Rock 540980 6066171 2018 26.80 0.18 62 11.98 A0007781 Rock 541285 6066184 2018 25.00 0.40 218 0.07 A0007596 Rock 541285 6066189 2018 24.60 1.04 37 0.01 A0007787 Rock 541283 6066189 2018 24.00 0.56 76 0.01 A0007791 Rock 541282 6066193 2018 22.30 0.93 51 0.01 A0007765 Rock 541036 6066047 2018 22.20 0.31 224 4.36 A0007777 Rock 541287 6066180 2018 19.90 0.18 345 0.22 A0007782 Rock 541285 6066185 2018 19.90 0.41 329 0.07 A0007785 Rock 541284 6066187 2018 10.80 0.24 44 0.00 A0038606 Rock 540992 6066125 2018 9.80 0.14 101 6.62 A0007753 Rock 541152 6066161 2018 5.60 0.03 23 7.10 A0038626 Rock 541152 6066160 2018 4.60 0.03 17 4.67 A0007762 Rock 541005 6066138 2018 2.90 0.04 13 1.76