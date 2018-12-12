Grant of Tenements at the Mt. Roe Project

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2018 - NxGold Ltd. ("NxGold" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NXN) is pleased to announce the grant of the previously pending tenements at the Mt Roe project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The Company will now be able to commence exploration on these newly granted prospecting licences. The geology of this area will be reviewed and a program similar to that which has occurred on the Roe and Prinsep tenements will be implemented in the New Year. These tenements cover a known nugget patch called "80oz" and an area proximal to a nugget patch called "Pineapple" that appears to trend up onto the newly granted tenements. The total area of the newly granted Prospecting Licences is approximately 325 ha.

Christopher McFadden, Chief Executive Officer commented, "Now that these tenements have been granted and subject to the approval of Programmes of Work, we can extend our systematic and detailed exploration onto these newly granted tenements. The grant of these tenements has almost doubled the area of land that we can explore at the Mt Roe project and we look forward to bringing these new areas up to the same level of understanding that we have developed on the rest of the project over the past year."

About NxGold

NxGold is a Vancouver-based exploration company. The Company owns 80% of the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Company has also entered into an earn-in agreement with Meliadine Gold Ltd. to earn up to a 70% interest in the Kuulu Project (formerly known as the Peter Lake Gold Project) in Nunavut.

