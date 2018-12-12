Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Announces Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2018 - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (the "Company") announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 7,777,778 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.09 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds up to $700,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.13 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's Hook Lake exploration program in Saskatchewan.

About Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) is focused on the precision exploration of its ten advanced-stage exploration projects in the Canadian Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region. Purepoint proudly maintains project ventures in the Basin with two of the largest uranium producers in the world, Cameco Corp. and Orano Resources Canada Inc. and its flagship project is the Hook Lake JV.

